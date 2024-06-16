Dutch tourist missing on Greek island found dead — police

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist who was missing for a week on the Greek island of Samos has been found dead, a police official said on Saturday.

The man went missing after hiking alone on the southwest of the island during searing heat, and his wife reported his disappearance on Sunday.

Samos is an island of 30,000 people in the eastern Aegean and is popular with tourists.

Last Sunday, British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead following a four-day search operation on the Greek island of Symi after taking a walk alone in high temperatures.

—Reporting by Renee MaltezouEditing by Helen Popper