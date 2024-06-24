Lucena diocese refutes corruption allegations as baseless

The Diocese of Lucena defended its name in the wake of what it called “baseless” accusations leveled against its bishop and priests.

Dozens held a “prayer rally” outside the apostolic nunciature in Manila this month against what they claimed were corrupt practices in the diocese.

They criticized Bishop Mel Rey Uy’s management of the diocese, especially his handling of clergy’s alleged misdeeds.

In a statement, the diocese said the claims of corruption and scandals were defamatory.

