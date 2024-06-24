Lucena diocese refutes corruption allegations as baseless

The Diocese of Lucena defended its name in the wake of what it called “baseless” accusations leveled against its bishop and priests.
Dozens held a “prayer rally” outside the apostolic nunciature in Manila this month against what they claimed were corrupt practices in the diocese.
They criticized Bishop Mel Rey Uy’s management of the diocese, especially his handling of clergy’s alleged misdeeds.
In a statement, the diocese said the claims of corruption and scandals were defamatory.
“Its purpose is not to pray for but to malign the clergy and the bishop of the diocese with general and baseless accusations,” said its chancellor, Fr. Orson Ornedo.
Ornedo said that “none” of the supposed prayer rally participants seemed to be from the diocese’s parishes.
However, the diocese promised to handle the issue “with pastoral charity and Christian optimism just as shepherds ought to listen to their flock, perceive their unvoiced questions, and understand more clearly their needs”.
“This is an affirmation that the desired renewal of the Church largely depends upon the renewal of the Clergy’s life and ministry,” Ornedo said.
The diocese also encouraged its flock “to direct their grievances or concerns through appropriate channels so that the same can be adequately, properly, and promptly addressed”.