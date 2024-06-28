Volunteers for cat community sought amid renovation of Makati malls

A non-profit animal organization is looking for volunteers who can commit to feeding the cat community in Greenbelt and Glorietta as the properties undergo redevelopment.

CARA Welfare Philippines announced on Wednesday that it is seeking people who can help the org care for the felines in the areas being redeveloped by Ayala Malls.

Greenbelt 1, one of Ayala’s flagship malls, is expected to debut in 2028. Greenbelt 2, on the other hand, is scheduled to reopen in 2026.

Meanwhile, Glorietta is targeted to reopen in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Ayala said the redevelopment aims to redefine the concept of third spaces, or spaces next to home and work or school. It also seeks to foster convergence areas, among others.

The major change is affecting cats in the area who are known to dislike changes in their environment.

A feline’s life centers around routine and familiarity. They also leave their scents in their territory or the area where they feel most comfortable.

The redevelopment involves construction work, disrupting the familiarity associated with their old hangout spots.

This has made CARA Welfare Philippines seek the help of volunteers to ensure the local cat community is cared for during the renovation.

“With the redevelopment of Glorietta and Greenbelt, cats won’t understand where the humans who used to be around them every day have gone. It is a cause for concern,” the org said on June 26.

“We are aware that the people who have long taken care of and willingly fed these cats and those who have lived and worked in the neighborhood are worried about them,” CARA added.

“Since 2007, CARA has been conducting spay [or] neuter programs in the Greenbelt [or] Glorietta area. We’ve helped many stray cats recover from illnesses and injuries, get spayed and neutered, and find forever homes. Here, the cats are like old friends,” it continued.

“In light of this, we look forward to collaborating with volunteers for Greenbelt [or] Glorietta area. Help us ensure the safety of these community cats,” CARA said.

Those who want to volunteer may fill out a Google form.

The org also said that those who are interested to adopt the cats may submit an adoption form.

RELATED: Sofitel Manila’s cat sanctuary seeks adopters ahead of hotel’s closure