‘Begging Jesus’ statue installed at Baclaran Church

A sculpture depicting Jesus as a homeless beggar has been installed in the compound of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, also known as Baclaran Church.

The shrine hopes for the life-size image will encourage charity and “nurture devotion through a genuine concern for the most abandoned and the poor.”

“May this sculpture prompt us to show kindness and solidarity with our neglected brothers and sisters,” it said.

The blessing and unveiling of the bronze statue was led by Cardinal Jose Advincula before presiding over a Mass to celebrate the feast of Our Mother of Perpetual Help on Thursday.

“This image honors above all the truth that Christ is the visible image of the invisible God” Advincula said.

The statue, “When I was hungry and thirsty,” is part of the “Matthew 25” series by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz.

The sculptor is renowned for his large-scale masterpieces that includes the “Angels Unawares” installed in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square and the “Homeless Jesus” at the Manila Cathedral.

Schmalz sees his sculptures as a way to evangelize, particularly to people who may not realize they are seeking Christ in their lives.