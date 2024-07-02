Caritas PH emphasizes trust, accountability in ‘expanded’ fundraising drive

As the Catholic Church’s humanitarian and advocacy arm launches a major fundraising campaign, a top official emphasized that trust and accountability are basic principles for cooperation.

Caritas Philippines executive director Fr. Carmelo “Tito” Caluag said that accountability can turn donor funding into charitable impact.

“Let us make sure that the money entrusted to us is used properly,” Caluag said.

The priest is spearheading the organization’s “expanded” Alay Kapwa Lenten fund drive to year round, hoping to raise at least P500 million a year to sustain its projects.

The initiative aims to secure one million donors by 2025, each committing to contribute at least P500 annually for Caritas’ programs on disaster response, health, education, livelihood and food security, ecology, and capacity building.

Established in 1975 by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Alay Kapwa aims to raise awareness about the plight of the poor and foster networks of compassion.

“There are many great programs, but when funds run out, they stop. That’s why sustainability is very important,” Caluag said.

But besides funding, he emphasized the need for “monitoring and evaluation” to ensure programs work as planned and stay effective.

“Let’s be prudent in laying the foundation of the (AK expanded) program,” he added.

The national Caritas has been touring the country to promote the fundraising campaign in various dioceses.

The detailed aspects of the program were also discussed during the 41st National Social Action Assembly held in Iloilo City last week.

The biennial gathering brought together over 250 directors and staff from social action centers across different dioceses.

“It’s not just a fund raising, it’s a mission. We want them to pledge to a mission. The donation is simply a means of expressing their commitment to mission,” Caluag told the participants.