How Pinoys can learn more about the history of West Philippine Sea

The National Library of The Philippines (NLP) and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) are set to host a seminar and exhibits to educate Filipinos about the history of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Happening on July 5, “Kuwentubigan Lecture Series– Story of our Seas, the West Philippine Sea in a Historical and Political Perspective” is a retrospective seminar that tackles the country’s maritime rights.

“SA MANLULUPIG, ‘DI TAYO PASISIIL!” NLP said in the Facebook post.

The NLP invited retired justice Antonio Carpio and lawyer Fretti Ganchoon as the guest speakers.

A photo exhibition, titled “Pag-asa sa Gitna ng Kalayaan”, will also be unveiled in the same week. It will feature the works of photographer Paul Quiambao.

There will also be a cartographic exhibit which will feature olden maps of the Philippines and its surrounding waters.

The public can register for free to receive an invitation or watch the livestream via the NHCP’s Facebook page.

Affirming rights

The Philippines have been firm with their liberty to explore the area of the WPS.

On June 29, the National Security Council director Gen. Eduardo Año said that the country will continue to address the maritime conflict with China peacefully.

“Despite all these provocative, unilateral, and illegal actions that continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, we are still committed to promoting peace and resolving issues through ‘dialogue and diplomacy,’” Año stated.

That same week, the Philippines sent out a note verbale in response to China’s latest illegal use of force against the Philippine Coast Guard.

China’s hostile actions against Philippine troops resulted in one Navy personnel losing his thumb, and it was discovered that they had been pillaging and damaging Filipino boats.

