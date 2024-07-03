‘Lakas maka C-drama’: Pinoys joke about being adopted amid news on Chinese ‘Instant Millionaire’

Filipinos were amused by a story of a Chinese national who find out he was adopted, and later met his real and very wealthy family.

On June 29, News5 featured a real-life story of Zhang Huaiyuan, a Chinese citizen who was stolen at birth by a doctor and was given away to a couple who could not have kids.

Huaiyuan grew up to support his foster parents to make ends meet.

Just last year, his mother revealed that he is actually adopted and that his real parents are more affluent in life. Huaiyuan’s adoptive parents told him the truth after his foster father passed away, fearing that she could depart soon as well.

A deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test later confirmed that Huaiayuan is part of an undisclosed wealthy family. This discovery was able to reunite Huaiyuan with his real parents and was given ¥1.2 million or equivalent to P9 million.

Huaiyuan has yet to file a lawsuit against the doctor who abducted him as a child.

Following the news, many Filipinos quipped about this surreal story and joked about being adopted.

“Lakas maka C-drama (Chinese drama),” a TikTok user said..

“Tinanong ko yung nanay ko kung dinukot din ba nila ako, binatukan ako bigla,” another said in jest.

“Me waiting na may lawyer na magsabi sa akin na anak ako ni Henry Sy (the late SM mogul),” another user joked.

“Wala pa rin tatalo doon sa Chinese na walang nanay, lumaki sa farm at naging mayor sa Pilipinas,” a TikTok user said, playfully bringing up the story of the suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Gui.

While the story echoed fictional tropes seen in Asian dramas, another online user expressed concern about the foster parents who took care of Huaiyuan.

“The way his adopted mom was more concerned about him and how he will live if she’s gone. Can’t wait to have a documentary about this,” they commented.

Philippine laws

If Huaiyuan’s case happened in the Philippines, a law could prohibit this from happening.

Republic Act No. 18, Article 270 or Kidnapping and Failure to Return a Minor, stated that a child abductor will be sentenced to reclusion perpetua. This refers to a possibility of up to 40 years of imprisonment with the possibility of eventual pardon depending on the circumstances.

This means that anyone who attempts to kidnap a minor from their legal guardian or parents is subject to lengthy jail time.