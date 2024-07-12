Modern-day chapter of ’90s epic disaster film ‘Twister’ to storm in PH cinemas

A modern-day chapter of the 1996 American epic disaster film “Twister” is set to storm its way into local theaters soon.

Lee Isaac Chung‘s “Twisters” is a standalone sequel to the ’90s blockbuster that swept cinemas with its realistic visuals and action sequences, colorful characters and themes like trauma recovery.

The sequel stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City.

She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system, where she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew.

Kate and Tyler, despite opposing forces, must come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

“Twisters” also stars Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos as Javi, alongside David Corenswet.

It likewise features a new cast, including Filipino-American Brandon Perea (“Nope”), Sasha Lane (“American Honey”), Daryl McCormack (“Peaky Blinders”), Kiernan Shipka (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), Nik Dodani (“Atypical”) and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (“Beautiful Boy”).

The adrenaline-fueled thriller features their group of “Tornado Wranglers,” who are the following:

Tyler Owens (Glen Powell)

The charismatic leader of the pack who is a former rodeo star.

Tyler found fame on social media as a viral “extreme meteorologist,” seeking thrills chasing intense storms across the country.

Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones)

Once passionate about trying to predict, chase, and tame tornadoes, Kate settles for a life behind the desk to escape the failure of her pursuit.

When opportunity presents itself with an anomalous extreme storm, a shot at redemption and a second chance for adventure is revealed to her.

Javi (Anthony Ramos)

Javi is similarly haunted by the tragedy that befell Kate’s crew. He re-enters her life as an entrepreneur, developing technology that aims to study tornadoes in an attempt to tame them.

Boone (Brandon Perea)

Boone is part of Tyler’s squad as the videographer, capturing their thrilling escapades for social media.

An extreme meteorologist, he is also Tyler’s right-hand man and hype beast.

Lily (Sasha Lane)

Lily is also part of Tyler’s crew as their free-spirited drone-toting scouter.

“Twisters” is from the producers of the “Jurassic”, “Bourne” and “Indiana Jones” series.

The epic disaster film arrives in the Philippines on July 17, but movie-goers can already get their tickets ahead by logging in at www.twisters.com.ph.

“Twisters” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.