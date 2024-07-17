Lola Nena’s references viral Claudine Barretto video trend in content

A bakery, known for its old-fashioned Filipino donuts, once again caught social media users’ attention for referencing Claudine Barretto‘s viral phrase in its content.

Lola Nena’s on Monday posted a clip of some of its staff posing with debit cards and envelopes while saying, “Thank you so mu—”

The video bore the text that reads: “POV (Point of view): Natanggap mo na sahod mo”

The bakery also playfully captioned it with: “Ang saya nil”

The clip was also posted on the bakery’s Facebook page as a Reel, where it has earned 5,000 likes.

The content amused Filipinos who understood the reference.

“Claudine is happy and proud,” A Facebook user commented.

The online user also included a screenshot taken from the actress’ video where she says the famous phrase.

“Pwede na ba siyang padalhan ng Triple Cheese Donuts?” the bakery responded to the Facebook user’s comment, referring to one of its products.

Lola Nena’s content alludes to a video trend featuring Claudine saying “Thank you so much” multiple times.

The video was edited to make it appear that the actress was saying the phrase repeatedly, although it came from her many videos in which she uttered the phrase as she thanked sponsors and other businesses for their service.

Online users compiled the part where she says, “Thank you so much,” and then turned it into a meme.

The compilation featured the phrase but was cut off to “Thank you so mu—”

Meanwhile, Lola Nena’s recently became viral after shocking online users with an edited video where their staff appears to get hit by a reversing car.

Among those who reacted were content creator Macoy Dubs and actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig.

