Viral: Parking lot ‘reserver’ draws flak for standing in slot

A video from a vehicle’s rearview camera showing a woman standing at a parking slot in an attempt to reserve it drew flak from the local online community.

Facebook page “Parkeserye” on Sunday posted a video submitted to them which featured footage of a car’s rearview camera that caught a woman behind the vehicle while it was reversing.

The woman did not move and crossed her arms when the car came close.

“Go, do it!” she appeared to say to the driver.

The Facebook page captioned it with the following: “May mga gumagawa pa rin pala nito…”

“Parkeserye” said it was taken at the parking lot of the Greenbelt 5 Mall in Makati.

The video has garnered 4.7 million views, 35,000 likes and laugh reactions and 4,700 comments so far, with some Filipinos showing their dissatisfaction with the practice.

“Ate, ginag*go ka na ng asawa mong kamote, aanga-anga ka pa? Inutusan ka ng inutil mong asawa para gawin ‘yan dahil kamote [siya]. Gumising ka ate, may asawa kang kamote,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Unfair ang mga ganyang galawan. Lahat umiikot para makahanap ng parking…” another online user commented.

“There is no reservation in any public parking facilities. And for anybody to stand and wait for your car to arrive, that is not allowed. It is still first to come, first to park,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Bawal ang reserve parking ah, first come, first serve,” a Facebook user wrote.

Parking in establishments is usually available on a first-come, first-served basis in which the slot goes to the driver who spotted it first. This is usually the car closest to the slot, or the car that got to the slot first before other vehicles.

Reserved parking, on the other hand, is allotted to persons with disabilities whose slots have signage and those who have prior agreement with the management such as executives or VIPs.

Another parking style is valet parking in which a staff is assigned to look for a slot and then park the car.