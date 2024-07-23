‘Bawal magtayo ng resort’: Calls to protect cave discovered in Cagayan mount online

Construction workers in Dansolihon, Cagayan de Oro City discovered a cave last July 15, prompting calls from Filipinos to protect the area’s natural resources from human interference.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Northern Mindanao reported that the cave was discovered during a road construction in Sta. Cruz, Barangay Dansolihon.

DENR 10 regional executive director Henry Adornado assembled a team, composed of DENR-City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Initao and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Misamis Oriental, to confirm the cave discovery and evaluate the site.

The agency said that the DENR-CENRO Initao and PENRO Misamis Oriental likewise coordinated with the City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office of Cagayan de Oro and the Barangay Local Government Unit of Dansolihon to form a composite team who will assess the cave.

Findings

During their visit, the team documented all flora and fauna as well as rock formations found inside and outside of the cave. These were captured for the possible creation of a vicinity map.

Aside from these, the team found stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, bacon, cave curtains, and helictites as well as flowing water in the cave.

After their assessment, the DENR said that the team found that some parts of the cave were affected by the construction. Furthermore, various rock formations and speleothems were destroyed.

They then recommended another comprehensive assessment that would cover the vicinities and innermost part of the cave.

‘Protect this national geological treasure’

This discovery of the cave led some Filipinos to seek protection from actions that could possibly destroy the natural formation of the cave.

“Protect this national geological treasure. Construction plans in the area should be revised,” former Vice Gov. Joey Pelaez said on Facebook.

“A sacred place should be kept safe from people who will ruin it for the sake of money,” a Facebook user commented.



“Protect the cave at all [costs]. Bawal magtayo ng resort sa loob nito!” an online user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a raised eyebrow emoji.

“As gorgeous as the place looks, I don’t trust our government enough to actually take good care of it,” another X user said.

The DENR said that its team who conducted cave assessment was reminded of the Republic Act 9072 or National Caves and Cave Resources Management and Protection Act”.

The law, enacted in 2001, sets guidelines to regulate the exploration and development of caves and aims to prevent harmful activities associated with their use.

It also stipulates that violators could face imprisonment from two to six years or a fine ranging from P20,000 to P500,000 or both.