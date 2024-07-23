Ninong Ry’s Malabon home flooded amid ‘habagat’, ‘Carina’-induced rains

Chef and culinary vlogger Ninong Ry shared pictures of his flooded home in Malabon City as Metro Manila suffers heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Carina on Tuesday.

The content creator on July 23 posted images of their flooded residence with ankle-high waters.

“Balita ko ‘di na kayo binahaba sa Malabon, ah?” he wrote on Facebook.

“Kami na tiga-Malabon,” Ninong Ry added.

Malabon is a low-lying coastal city, notoriously known to be susceptible to flood.

Flooded areas in the vlogger’s pictures include the house’s computer area, backyard and kitchen.

Ninong Ry also shared an update as of 1:35 p.m., more than an hour after he first posted his pictures.

The later image showed floodwaters reaching a higher level than their ankles and closer to their knees while seated.

“Update lang po. Mas tumataas pa po,” the vlogger wrote.

Many Filipinos wished for his safety amid the situation.

“Ingat po kayo, Ninong Ry,” a Facebok user wrote.

“Ingat sa leptospirosis, Ninong Ry,” another user commented, referring to a bacterial disease that can affect humans who have contact with the urine of infected animals or a urine-contaminated environment.

The risk of leptospirosis increases during or after a flood when people have contact with contaminated water or soil.

Meanwhile, other Filipinos in the comments section of Ninong Ry’s post shared images and videos of their own flooded areas.

“Sir, kami sa Hagonoy,” a Facebook user said, showing a video of a flooded area in a Bulacan town.

“‘Nong, taas ng baha sa inyo, kaka-daan ko lang,” another online user commented, sharing a video of a flooded street with almost knee-high waters.

Residents of Malabon and Navotas cities have been experiencing floods since last June, when a barge forcefully passed through the channel, damaging the Malabon-Navotas River navigational gate.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said that dredging and repair work will start next month, with MMDA chairperson Romando Artes saying that weather disturbances might affect the timeline.

Apart from the damaged floodgate, Metro Manila, which Malabon is part of, is experiencing a downpour of rain as an effect of the “habagat” which is being enhanced by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Although “Carina” did not make landfall, it is boosting the effects of the “habagat,” bringing heavy rains and strong gusts of wind to a huge part of Luzon — especially the northern region — and Western Visayas.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised in Cagayan, Babuyan Island, Polilio Islands, and some parts of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Isabela, Aurora, and Catanduanes.

Meanwhile, Wind Signal No. 2 is raised over parts Batanes.

According to the state weather bureau, the tropical cyclone is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.