Rundown: Malls offering shelter in Metro Manila, other provinces amid flood, heavy downpour

A number of shopping centers in areas affected by the southwest monsoon (habagat) intensified by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi) are offering shelter to those stranded or impacted by the heavy rain and flooding.

Metro Manila and other nearby provinces are experiencing torrential rainfall as an effect of the weather disturbance, with the capital region on its third day of rainy weather.

Several areas, especially those in coastal and low-lying sites, have been suffering from floods brought by the continuous downpour of rain for the past days.

The inclement weather has so far affected Luzon, especially the northern and western regions, some parts of Visayas, and some areas in Mindanao.

The Palace on Wednesday has already suspended government work and classes at all levels at Metro Manila following the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said that “red” rainfall warning is still imposed over the National Capital Region. It also includes the provinces of Bataan, Rizal, Bulacan, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Zambales.

A “red” rainfall warming means there is an associated hazard of “serious flooding in flood-prone areas.”

Due to the unrelenting rain, some malls in Metro Manila and other provinces have announced that residents, commuters and other travelers can seek refuge in their properties for the meantime.

Some are offering free wi-fi connections and free overnight parking.

SM Aura

SM Megamall

SM Podium

SM Marikina

SM North Edsa

SM Taytay

SM Caloocan

SM San Mateo

SM Masinag

SM Manila

SM Grand Central

Ayala Malls Feliz

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

Ayala Malls Marikina

Robinsons Metro East

Robinsons Angeles

Robinsons Cainta

Robinsons Malolos

Robinsons La Union

Robinsons Antipolo

Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons Manila

Fisher Mall

Eastwood Mall

Uptown Mall