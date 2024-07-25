Sandoval explains story behind viral boat pic during Malabon rescue efforts

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval explained the story behind a viral picture of her braving the floodwaters in a rescue boat with an umbrella on Wednesday.

The chief executive on July 24 posted the image on her social media account, but deleted it the next day.

It featured a raincoat-wearing Sandoval on a rescue boat while someone behind her held an umbrella.

The floodwaters were almost waist-deep.

The city chief was also surrounded by some personnel.

The picture made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform where it earned some criticisms from online users who thought the mayor appeared to be a “burden” on the rescue operations.

disney princess habang may sakuna pic.twitter.com/MFiR8qgoGq — Malacañang Events and Catering Services (@MalacananEvents) July 24, 2024

“Pabigat pa ‘to sa rescue [operations] eh… imbes na marami [pwede] matulungan papayungan, aalalayan, [siya] pa iintindihin,” a Pinoy commented.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Sandoval explained that they saw two pregnant women who were about to give birth.

“Eh medyo malalim na talaga ‘yung dadaanan papunta doon sa Ospital ng Malabon,” she said.

“So, sinakay na lang namin sila sa bangka para makarating… mahirap naman manganak sila doon sa kalsada, kaya talagang ginawan namin ng paraan para makarating,” Sandoval added.

When asked if she was able to read the comments about her picture, the mayor said that it was “just work” for them.

“Trabaho lang naman po sa amin ‘yun eh,” the mayor said with a chuckle.

“Basta makakatulong lang naman kami sa mga tao. Kung maayos naman po ‘yung comment, edi okay lang. Pagka hindi man maayos, hindi ko na lang po pinapansin,” she added.

Malabon was among those severely flooded in Metro Manila during the onslaught of the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Among those who were affected was culinary vlogger Ninong Ry, who lives in the low-lying city.

RELATED: ‘Trying my best to stay positive’: Ninong Ry posts update on flooded Malabon home

Apart from the enhanced monsoon rains, Malabon also felt the effects of the damaged Navotas floodgate in which a barge slammed into it last June.

The incident affected not just Navotas but nearby cities like Malabon, Caloocan and Valenzuela, causing flooding to occur.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate repair of the floodgate after instructing the Department of Public Works and Highways engineers to find a quick fix for it.