Masses to collect aid for flood victims — Manila archbishop

Manila’s Roman Catholic Church announced Thursday a fundraising drive to aid victims of massive flooding that struck the capital and nearby provinces.

Cardinal Jose Advincula, archbishop of Manila, urged the archdiocese’s 86 parishes to conduct a second collection in all Masses on Saturday evening and the whole of Sunday.

He said the fund raising will be held “as we offer our prayers and sacrifices for the victims of typhoon Carina”, which dumped heavy rains triggering floods on Wednesday.

The storm left at least 22 people dead from flooding and landslides and displaced over 600,000, according to authorities.

“My heart and prayers go out to all those affected by the heavy rain and flooding,” Advincula said.

The cardinal thanked the churches and homes that opened their doors to accommodate the affected residents.

“The solidarity among Christians is deeply felt in times like these,” he added.

“May we request our priests, consecrated men and women, and lay leaders to continue extending the compassion of the Lord Jesus to the victims, the poor, the hungry, and all those in need,” he also said.

The archdiocese covers the parishes in the cities of Manila, Pasay, Makati, Mandaluyong and San Juan.