Weather reporters share experiences during ‘Carina’-enhanced habagat rains

Even weather reporters were not spared from the wrath of the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Weather Specialist I Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) shared that he was struck when a news anchor from UNTV News and Rescue asked about his welfare during a live report.

“Sa puntong ito, Obet, nais namin kumustahin naman ang lagay ninyo bilang mga weather forecaster diyan, mga empleyado ng PAGASA na talagang naka-duty kayo, talagang puyat kayo sa mag nagdaang araw,” the news anchor said.

“Kumusta naman ang lagay ng inyong pamilya, kayo ba ay naapektuhan din ng mga pagbaha?” he added.

At that time, Badrina was doing a live report on the weather disturbance in the Philippines on the evening of July 25.

The weather specialist said that he is from Bataan, explaining why he always emphasizes it in his reports.

Badrina thanked the local government unit of his province and the state weather bureau for giving them time and space to rest.

“So, okay naman. Kinakaya pa. Kinakaya pa,” he said.

In a social media post, Badrina admitted that the news anchor’s question about his welfare struck him.

“Muntik ako maiyak sa huling tanong sa akin sa live reporting..” he wrote on Thursday.

“‘Kamusta ka na? Kamusta ang pamilya mo?’ May kapamilya akong binaha sa Bataan, kaibigan na nalubog ang bahay sa Malabon at [seventh] day — [12 hour] duty,” the weather specialist added.

“Salamat po sa pangungumusta sa amin…” Badrina said.

Muntik ako maiyak sa huling tanong sa akin sa live reporting.. “Kamusta ka na? Kamusta ang pamilya mo?” May kapamilya akong binaha sa Bataan, kaibigan na nalubog ang bahay sa Malabon at 7th day – 12hr duty. Salamat po sa pangungumusta sa amin…#CarinaPH #Habagat2024 pic.twitter.com/DUVfcVhq1V — ka Obet 🇵🇭 (@RobertBadrina) July 25, 2024

Badrina also posted the moment on social media and admitted that the question “almost” made him cry.

“‘Kamusta ka, kamusta ang lagay ng iyong pamilya..” This question hits me so hard, I almost cry… ‘Kinakaya pa,'” he wrote on July 26.

“Kamusta ka, kamusta ang lagay ng iyong pamilya..” This question hits me so hard, I almost cry… “kinakaya pa” pic.twitter.com/YGIiQc8dJA — ka Obet 🇵🇭 (@RobertBadrina) July 25, 2024

Apart from Badrina, another reporter who felt the impact of the enhanced habagat was GMA “Unang Hirit” weather presenter Anjo Pertierra.

He was among the Marikina residents who had to evacuate from their homes on July 24 due to the high floodwaters.

Pertierra, who stands at 6’2″, said that floodwaters in their residence reached his chest.

“Sa average po na Pilipino, minsan, nasa leeg na po nila o nasa tenga na po nila ‘yung taas nung tubig kahapon,” he said to “Unang Hirit.”

Out of all his belongings, Pertierra said he was only able to secure four clothes which he said was for his “Unang Hirit” duty.

He was among those who were rescued by the authorities as he could no longer open their door due to the intense water pressure of the flood.

Pertierra reported to duty on July 25 to give weather updates and show the current situation of the Marikina River which overflowed on Wednesday.

A video of his experience was posted on GMA Public Affair’s Facebook page.

While “Carina” did not make a landfall, it enhanced the habagat, which severely affected Metro Manila and other western parts of Luzon. Other regions of the country were also affected.

The capital region and other surrounding areas experienced flash floods and widespread flooding that caused thousands to be evacuated from their homes.

The situation caused some Filipinos to remember their similar experiences with Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) in 2009, claiming it was the only time the floodwaters reached such high levels.

PAGASA confirmed that “Carina” dumped more rain in Quezon City (where its Science Garden is located) than “Ondoy” 15 years ago.

However, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology said that “Ondoy’s” rain rate, or the amount of rainfall in a given amount of time, was more intense than “Carina.”

Data shows “Ondoy” dumped 350 millimeters in six hours, while it took “Carina” 18 hours to reach the same amount.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday said that “Carina” has impacted the lives of 1.3 million Filipinos.

Fourteen people lost their lives, while two people are missing.

However, the number of individuals affected rose from July 25’s 1.1 million count to 1,319,467 people.