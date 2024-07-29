San Juan City gov’t reminded of mandate after pound animals got abandoned

Trigger Warning: This article contains images featuring drowned animals and descriptions of animal neglect.

“A public office is a public trust.”

This was what the Philippine Animal Welfare Society said in response to the alleged death of animals in the San Juan City Pound left drowned during the onslaught of the “Carina”-enhanced monsoon rains.

The non-profit animal organization said that it condemns “the obvious neglect” suffered by the impounded cats and dogs who remained caged and drowned after floodwaters invaded the city pound in Brgy. Batis last week.

Metro Manila, including the western parts of Luzon, suffered flash floods and widespread flooding due to torrential rains caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

The event turned streets into rivers and engulfed houses and establishments, with some Filipinos saying it has never happened since Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name: Ketsana) wreaked havoc in the capital region in 2009.

The San Juan City Pound was not spared, based on pictures that circulated on social media.

Non-profit organization SPAR Philippines (Strategic Power for Animal Respondents) posted messages of a concerned citizen relaying information about the impounded animals, claiming that they saw the caretakers evacuating the site.

The org also shared images taken during the onslaught of the enhanced monsoon rainfall which featured drowned animals.

The reports made their way to PAWS, which was “deeply saddened and appalled” by the incident.

“PAWS stands in solidarity with all outraged animal lovers who have painfully watched the video of the extremely silent pound submerged in water with a lone surviving dog standing on top of the cages,” it said on July 28.

“There was no sign of any employee in the facility taking any action to free the animals nor of any one calling for help from ordinary citizens in the area to help save them. The animals were left behind like pieces of furniture,” PAWS added.

It reminded the public that its 2012 typhoon advisory about letting animals free if they cannot be saved or be evacuated was not only meant for individual pet owners.

“This is addressed to everyone who may be keeping dogs and cats in cages — city Pounds, shelters, breeders, clinics, boarding and training facilities included. Pound personnel should have released the animals to give them at least a fighting chance to survive,” the organization said.

It then reminded local government units of its role as public servants who are supposed to serve the people.

“A public office is a public trust and a heavier responsibility weighs upon our Local Government Units who manage pounds and animal facilities,” PAWS said.

“An LGU pound should serve as a model of a humane animal facility in their area and must be compliant with the Animal Welfare Act. It is incumbent upon city officials to make sure that no impounded dog or cat suffers under their custody,” it added.

“We condemn the obvious neglect suffered by these animals and call upon San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora to hold accountable those in charge of the pound. It would be good for the City to reach out to private rescuers who have taken in the surviving animals and to extend aid to them,” the organization said.

“More importantly, San Juan should take steps to ensure that this crime (ie. Impounded animals drowning in cages) does not happen again,” PAWS continued.

The organization likewise reminded the city pound of the Animal Welfare Act which does not exempt pounds.

“Impounded dogs already have the misfortune of being unwanted, homeless, and they should not be made to suffer in impounding facilities, much less left to die a slow painful death by drowning,” it said.

“An unwanted stray is sentient and suffers the same way as a beloved pet. The Animal Welfare Act covers all animals, and pounds are not exempt from the law,” PAWS concluded.

The San Juan LGU, in response, said that it has “already launched a thorough investigation into the incident.”

“Disturbing photos and videos circulating on social media, along with numerous complaints received by the city, have brought to light the heartbreaking neglect of the dogs and cats left behind during the super typhoon,” San Juan City’s legal officer said on July 27.

“We understand and share the outrage felt by our residents, animal rights groups, and citizens who have witnessed these appalling images,” the legal officer added.

“We, at the City Legal Department, have already launched a thorough investigation into the incident. We are committed to identifying those responsible for this gross dereliction of duty and ensuring they are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the legal officer continued.

They also assured the public that its investigation “will be swift, comprehensive, and transparent.”

“Rest assured that the City of San Juan will not tolerate any lapses in the care and protection of animals. We condemn these in the strongest possible terms,” the legal officer said.

“Our city’s commitment to the humane treatment and protection of animals is unwavering, and we will take all necessary steps to prevent such tragedies from happening again,” they added.

The Animal Welfare Act protects animals from being abused, maltreated and exploited.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to torture any animal, to neglect to provide adequate care, subject any dog or horse to dogfights or horsefights, kill or cause or procure to be tortured or deprived of adequate care, sustenance or shelter, or maltreat or use the same in research or experiments not expressly authorized by the Committee on Animal Welfare,” part of the law says.

It also says that abandonment of animals under one’s custody is “unlawful.”

“If any person being the owner or having charge or control of any animal shall without reasonable cause or excuse abandon it, whether permanently or not, without providing for the care of that animal, such act shall constitute maltreatment under Section 9,” it said.

“If the animal is left in circumstances likely to cause the animal any unnecessary suffering, or if this abandonment results in the death of the animal, the person liable shall suffer the maximum penalty,” the law added.