‘Lost Sabungeros’ producer slams Cinemalaya’s cancellation of docu screenings

One of the producers of the investigative documentary “Lost Sabungeros” considered its canceled Cinemalaya screenings a win for those who wanted to incite “fear.”

GMA Public Affairs senior assistant vice president Lee Joseph Marquez Castel, who served as one of the documentary’s producers, slammed the decision of the film fest organizers on a Facebook post.

The Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival is holding its 20th edition in Ayala Malls Manila Bay and other select malls until August 11.

“Lahat ng banta, dapat sineseryoso. Pero ang hindi pagtuloy sa screening ng ‘Lost Sabungeros’ sa Cinemalaya ay pagkapanalo ng inihahasik na takot,” Castel wrote on August 4.

“Halos dalawang taon naming binuo ang docu-film na ito at tinanggap na bahagi nito ang panganib. Ngunit sinuong ng produksyon ang peligro, para siyasatin ang pagkawala ng mahigit tatlumpung mga sabungero,” he added.

“Dahil bilang mga mamamahayag, at kahit bilang mga ordinaryong tao, hindi natin dapat tinatanggap na bigla na lang may mga misteryosong naglalaho. Ipikit mo lang ang iyong mga mata at isipin mong sa susunod na tilaok ng manok hindi mo na makikita ang mahal o pamilya mo, anong mararamdaman mo?” Castel continued.

He also questioned the motive behind the sudden cancellation of the documentary’s screenings.

It was supposed to be shown on August 8 to 9 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

“Balota,” another GMA Pictures film, replaced the documentary’s August 8 slot. There was no announcement about which film would replace its August 9 slot.

“Sa hindi pagtuloy ng ‘Lost Sabungeros’ sa Cinemalaya, sino nga ba ang tunay na pinrotektahan mula sa mga banta? Sino nga ba ang totoong nailigtas sa anumang isisiwalat ng dokyu?” Castel wrote.

“Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. Hindi na malaya. Hindi na rin independent. Sa sabong ng mga makapangyarihan, biktima pa rin ang mga walang boses na patuloy na nanghihingi ng katarungan,” the producer added.

Nessa Valdellon, executive vice president of GMA Pictures, also described “Lost Sabungeros'” cancellation as “heartbreaking.”

“‘LOST SABUNGEROS’ will no longer have its world premiere at Cinemalaya. Due to security concerns and upon decision of the Cinemalaya Board. It’s heartbreaking,” she wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Valdellon also posted the documentary’s official trailer on her account, adding that it is “all” that Filipinos “will be able to see” for now.

“You can start at 1:24 (timestamp) to understand why this can be considered controversial,” she wrote.

Cinemalaya on Sunday announced that screenings of “Lost Sabungeros” were canceled “due to security concerns.”

“Our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of our audience, staff, and all involved,” it said in a statement sent to The Philippine STAR.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. Thank you for your continued support,” the organizers added.

What is the docu about?

“Lost Sabungeros” is GMA Public Affairs’ first investigative documentary film.

Directed by Bryan Brazil, the documentary aims to investigate and find answers regarding the disappearances of over 30 sabungeros or cockfight aficionados who have been abducted in various incidents since 2021.

The bloodsport shifted to digital space at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government imposed lockdowns in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

GMA said that the activity “grew into a money-making machine overnight, creating instant millionaires.”

“But things took a shocking turn when more than 30 men disappeared without a trace,” it said.

“In nine months, groups of cockfighters disappeared in three major arenas, while others were abducted in their homes or on the road. Months after the serial disappearances, not one has been found — dead or alive,” GMA added.

It said that the film documents some of the lives of people whose world has been turned upside down because of the bloodsport, including a woman whose partner was snatched in front of her.

GMA said that the highlight of “Lost Sabungeros” are the three whistleblowers who came forward to share their knowledge about the crimes allegedly committed by those who abducted the missing sabungeros.

Last February, Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that they already consider the disappearances as a case of “mass murder.”

Authorities said at least 34 sabungeros have disappeared since 2021.