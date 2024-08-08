Here’s how Pinoys can celebrate International Cat Day

Animal organizations said that the public can celebrate International Cat Day by helping homeless felines find their own families.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Thursday showcased one of its shelter cats on social media, a rescued “puspin” (Pusang Pinoy), in its content commemorating the day.

“Rescued Puspin Donner wishes everynyan a purrfect Cat Day! Whether they’re purring on your lap or chasing their favorite toy, our feline friends bring a special love that brightens our lives like no other!” the organization said on August 8.

“As we celebrate today, let’s also remember the wonderful shelter cats like Donner who are brimming with love but still waiting for a forever home to share it with — they, too, deserve to live happy and loved lives just as much as any other cat,” PAWS added.

It said that the public can commemorate the special day by adopting one of its over 150 rescued puspins and giving them a permanent home.

Those interested may visit this link for more details.

PAWS said that those who are unable to adopt may still support their shelter cats by sending donations for them, which can be through cash or in-kind.

The Animal Kingdom Foundation, another non-profit organization, is also holding a cat adoption activity at Robinsons Galleria until 5 p.m. today.

It said that there are seven felines waiting for a loving owner.

If unable to find a home, they will go back to the organization’s shelter at Tarlac.

The International Cat Day takes place every August 8.

It was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise public awareness for cats and cat adoption.

Reports said there are about 13 million stray cats and dogs in the Philippines as of 2022.