Who’s who: Pinoys’ bet if singing is an Olympic sport

Among the barrage of Olympics memes came a hauling of Pinoy Olympian bets—in an imaginary world where singing was a coveted sport.

“If singing was a part of the Olympics, who would your country send to compete?” an online user asked on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking pride in innate singing talent in Filipino blood, here are some singers Pinoys bet on whether in jest or in all seriousness:

TNT Boys

Their iconic stand-off to Beyonce’s “Listen” in “Gandang Gabi Vice” gained attention in the Philippines and abroad.

Kiefer Sanchez, Mackie Empuerto and Francis Concepcion, who were products of “It’s Showtime’s” “Tawag Ng Tanghalan Kids”, wowed the viewers with their vocal range at such a young age.

“Taking bronze, silver, AND gold 🇵🇭🇵🇭,” the X user posted, raking in 110,000 likes and 4.6 million views.

La Diva group

Kapuso trio Jonalyn Viray, Aicelle Santos and Maricris Garcia effortlessly belted notes and dominated Sunday noontime show SOP during their time.

Another X user noted that Jona herself bagged multiple gold in the World Championship of Performing Arts back in 2006.

Before Jona left the group in 2013 and the group retired in 2020, La Diva received accolades from Awit Awards and PMPC Star Awards for Music.

Olympic Gold Medal for the Team Event is ours too btw. https://t.co/QjzIX2vFQg pic.twitter.com/6ehMPqf5QI — steven yeuniverse 🤠🐎 (@beeyonceknight) August 4, 2024

Regine Velasquez and Morissette Amon

Dubbed as Asia’s Songbird and Asia’s Phoenix, Filipinos online are confident Regine and Morissette would easily secure gold medals.

At par with athletes, the two both exemplified superhuman capabilities in singing chops.

“The Filipino throat chakra is REAL,” another X user wrote in reply.

TikToker @tonsorianoh

He first went viral for his startled reaction to an unannounced company while singing passionately to Adele’s “Someone Like You”.

Outside of that hilarious video, Ton Soriano has earned a following on social media platforms and regularly performs in comedy bars.

“Nung pandemic ‘to. Tawang tawa ko dito hahaha,” one Pinoy user wrote.

A re-upload of the original video garnered 19,000 likes and 900k views on X.

Lea Salonga

With a Tony award and two Grammy nominations under her name, Lea Salonga is an undisputed pick.

Best known for portraying Miss Saigon in Broadway, and voicing Princess Jasmine and Mulan in Disney, Lea is a household name at home and internationally.

She was honored as a Disney Legend in 2011.

‘Literally anybody’

A few users quipped that any Filipino could compete in an Olympic singing contest.

Oh the Philippines will send everyone https://t.co/L4N13t7x30 — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) August 4, 2024

“Philippines will crazily dominate Olympics singing competition bro. Aaand they don’t even need to send big names to win it. Some Carla Urdaneta from Siquijor or Alexis Huelgas from Basilan can take 3+ golds easily there,” one Pinoy user wrote.

An X user also wrote that anybody from P-POP could be a strong contender, like members of BINI, VXON, Alamat, SB19 and KAIA.