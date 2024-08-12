Viral: Queen Philippines 2024 bet pokes fun at botox in pageant interview

Queen Philippines 2024 Miss Congeniality Staycee Ravena‘s pageant interview gained traction on social media.

The Moalboal, Cebu representative was seen poking fun at her botox procedure in front of judges in videos uploaded on YouTube and other social media platforms.

“Greetings, earthlings! I come in peace,” she started with stiff-looking lips.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk properly because I just had my botox,” Staycee added.

The audience laughed at her admission while Staycee could only manage a closed-mouth amused expression.

“Are you serious?” one of the panelists asked.

“Yeah. I think the botox is expired,” the model responded, eliciting another round of laughs.

Staycee then introduced herself but stuttered a bit, prompting interviewer, Tessa Prieto-Valdes, to ask her why she did it during the competition.

“It’s okay, because I think this is my edge among the candidates,” Staycee answered, making the judges laugh anew.

It also made its way to TikTok, Facebook, and the X (formerly Twitter) platform, which also amused its respective Filipino users.

“NILARO NI ATE GIRL! HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA,” an X user exclaimed.

“Such a character,” another X user commented with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“I admire how she answers. Galing sa puso,” wrote a different Pinoy on TikTok.

Botox is an injectable that temporarily reduces or eliminates facial lines or wrinkles.

Its effect prevents a muscle from moving for a limited time.

This is because botox injections relax the facial muscles that cause frown lines and other facial wrinkles.

Meanwhile, Staycee also referenced her viral moment in a Facebook post.

“Greetings, earthlings,” she wrote on August 11 with an alien emoji.

“Thank you, everyone, who supported my journey. And also, thank you, Queen Philippines Pageant, for the wonderful experience. This is just the beginning. I love you all,” she added with heart emojis.

The Queen Philippines 2024 winners are the following:

Queen Philippines Universe 2024 Kirk Popiolek of Misamis Oriental

Queen Philippines World 2024 Jeysyn Ramos of Carmen

Queen Philippines International 2024 Mikay Bautista of Quezon Province

Queen Philippines Earth 2024 Lars Pacheco of Bulacan

Queen Philippines Tourism 2024 Francine Garcia of Quezon City

Reports said the Queen Philippines pageant held its coronation night in Cebu City on August 10.

The beauty pageant considers itself the biggest and most awaited transgender pageant in the country.