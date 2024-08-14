McDonald’s France jokes about scrapping curry sauce after basketball loss to US

Paris 2024 Olympics - Basketball - Men's Gold Medal Game - France vs United States - Bercy Arena, Paris, France - August 10, 2024. Stephen Curry of United States reacts after winning the gold medal game. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

PARIS  — McDonald’s France said it is considering taking curry sauce off its menus until the next Olympics in a joke protest over U.S. basketball team captain Stephen Curry, whose last-gasp heroics denied France gold at the Paris Games.

“For obvious reasons, we are thinking about withdrawing this sauce,” the fast-food chain said on Instagram, over a picture of a mini-pot of “classic curry” sauce and a headline saying “for at least four years”.

Keeping up the online banter, the global X account of the U.S. fast food giant replied: “Oui’ll take the curry sauce if u don’t want it @McDonaldsFrance,” in a play on the French word for yes, which sounds like we.

“It’s a joke and a wink in reference to Stephen Curry’s extraordinary game last Saturday against France,” a McDonald’s France spokesman said.

 —Reporting by Geert De Clercq;Editing by Alison Williams

