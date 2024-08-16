Lifestyle residence hub, service road to major cities unveiled in Lipa City

A residential real estate featuring a lifestyle hub has been established by a community developer, providing access roads leading to major expressways in Lipa City, Batangas.

Real estate developer NEXTASIA Land Inc. has launched Florence Lipa, a real estate development that aims to provide connectivity and “unparalleled access” to common roads such as the South Luzon Expressway and Star Tollway.

“This development offers proximity to schools and universities, leisure establishments, dining outlets, hospitals, and commercial centers, creating a unique and fulfilling lifestyle for its residents,” NEXTASIA Chief Operating Officer Dustin Carreon said.

Constituting modern design and strategic locations, Florence Lipa offers diverse amenities equipped with leisure activities, including a jogging path, playground, climbing pod, sungka, giant chess, basketball court, multipurpose hall and swimming facilities.

According to Carreon, Florence Lipa sets forth an “outstanding opportunity” for both investors and homebuyers.

“I am sure you are all as excited as I am. Florence Lipa by NEXTASIA is not just a development; it is a promise of a better future. We look forward to seeing this project come to life and the vibrant community it will undoubtedly create,” he added.

Citizens may also expect broadband-ready infrastructure, solar-powered street lights, and provisions for EV charging stations in the newly-established residence.

The Batangas-based project, which is 88 kilometers away from Manila, took four years to break ground, amounting to a total of P3.5 billion.

With its 15 pocket development projects and 274 housing units in the last five years, NEXTASIA aims to build future-proof and efficient living spaces.

Lipa City is populated by more than 372,000 people as of the 2020 census.