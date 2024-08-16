TikTok user translates Gen Z terms into Filipino

Who knew internet lingo could sound good in Filipino?

TikTok user @mykee.mae showed how some widely used internet slang by Gen Zs could be used in the native language just in time for Buwan ng Wika.

She translated “Ate and left no crumbs,” which is a way to say “you did that so well” to “Kinain mo ‘yan at wala kang tinirang mumo”.

Among others, the TikTok user also mentioned “glow up” which she said is “lumiwanag” in Tagalog.

“G.O.A.T.” which stands for Greatest Of All Time is literally translated to “Kambing”.

“It’s giving…” is quite simply, “Nagbibigay ito…”

On the other hand, “She understood the assignment” could be said as “Naintindihan niya ‘yung takdang aralin.”

Many users loved the video which garnered 305,000 likes and two million views and asked for more.

“TULDOKKKK 💅,” one Pinoy user commented, referring to period, which means the end of discussion in slang.

“It’s giving Bretman Rock. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 🤣more pleaseeeee,” another user wrote.

“Huy. hahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahaahahahhaha ma-apply nga sa Filipino class ko,” a Filipino online shared.

TikToker Mykee Mae delivered a part two due to popular demand where she translated “ghosted” to “minulto” and “lit” to “lumiyab”.

In another hit video, Mykee collaborated with content creator @dom.skii and translated famous Filipino lines into English this time.

Many viewers thought that some of the translations sound good despite being satirical.

“If there’s perseverance, there’s dinner. Bet!!! 👏” an online user commented.

“‘In the hole of the needle, there’s an entrance fee’ 😂😂😂,” another TikTok user remarked.

“The humor is humoring💅💅💅💅💅,” a Pinoy user quipped.