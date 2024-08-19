IT company unveils marketplace platform, eSIM for hassle-free travel

An information technology company launched its marketplace platform and eSIM, which provide travelers with hassle-free travel, as part of its Travel Safely, Connect Freely campaign.

Advanced Abilities’ insurance platform, Policymate, allows users to choose the right travel policy based on their preferences on insurance coverage and limits.

“Policymate hopes to provide a more convenient way to compare coverage options, understand policy limits, and read customer reviews with a user-friendly interface to make it easier to choose the best policy tailored to each one’s unique needs,” Angelo Antonio Buendia, the chief executive officer and president of Advanced Abilities, said.

Travel insurance covers loss, theft, or damage to luggage and belongings. Some policies also cover reimbursement of non-refundable trip costs when the trip is canceled or interrupted and compensation for additional costs incurred due to delays.

Healthcare expenses are also included in some travel coverage, which is advisable for travelers who would engage in high-risk activities like scuba diving.

For frequent travelers, annual multi-trip insurance could be less expensive than a single-trip policy.

Each policy offering may cost from P500,000 to P1.5 million, depending on the coverage and exclusions.

Aside from travel insurance, it offered an array of accident insurance, property insurance, automobile insurance, and pet and gadget protection.

Meanwhile, Advanced Abilities also unveiled its Advanced eSIMs, a digital SIM that would allow users to activate their cellular plan in more than 180 countries without using a physical SIM or a pocket Wi-fi.

“Bundled with Advanced eSIM for hassle-free and stable connectivity where you (users) don’t have to carry extra gadgets or subscribe to expensive international roaming plans, it becomes the perfect worry-free travel pack,” Buendia stated.

The plans start at P81 for 1 GB for seven days and P260 for 20 GB for 30 days.

This month, the company is offering free 2 GB of data on Advanced eSIM to the first 30 travelers who would avail travel insurance from Policymate this August.

Advanced Abilities, which was established in 2018, works on digital transformation, specializing in digital solutions, systems integration and aggregation, product engineering, and consulting services.