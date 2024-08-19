Ethical concerns: NPC flags viral ‘flatline’ video taken by nursing student

The National Privacy Commission reminded healthcare workers to practice caution when taking pictures or videos in the healthcare setting following the viral video posted by a nursing student about a patient flatlining.

The government agency on Monday addressed the TikTok video posted by content creator Juilliana Villafuerte, a nursing student from the University of Perpetual Help-Calamba who was criticized for posting a moment of a patient losing their life.

The clip included the text, “a patient flatlined.”

Villafuerte did not include the name or the face of the patient but captured the moment for a content, saying that the patient was not revived despite life support measures.

She also said that the moment made her realize how “life is just so short.”

“So short for us to worry, complain, and wait for something bigger and better, instead of focusing on all the simple blessings that surround us every day. So, love the people who treat you right. Forgive the ones who don’t. And believe that everything happens for a reason,” the nursing student said.

Villafuerte then shared a clip of her crying and admitted that she finds her line of work difficult at times.

The video earned her backlash from several online users who raised concerns about the content featuring the cardiac monitor.

“Who on earth IN THEIR MIND would vlog a clip during a flatline moment of their patient?????? That is SOOOO agitating,” an online user commented.

“Gets ko na mukhang nakapag-post mortem na sila sa video since wala na naka-hook but still, phones aren’t allowed while on duty, be it SN [student nurse] or RN [registered nurse] ka. With this line of work, dapat alert ka lagi. ‘Pag SN, priority mo to learn sa field [and] not to make it as a content,” another user wrote.

“What’s even worse is she made the patient’s passing as her own life lesson na kesyo life is short, too short to worry and complain, likeee?? As if walang pamilyang naiwanan at nag-grieve dun sa pasyente, this is why we don’t give platforms to these so-called toktok influencers,” a different Pinoy said.

Reports said it was taken on May 24, 2024, the last day of Villafuerte’s clinical duties.

She has since deleted the video from her TikTok account.

Nevertheless, it caught the attention of the NPC which reminded the public about the Data Privacy Act concerning “personal and sensitive information,” including “privileged information.”

The agency said that the video, which “contain personal data,” should comply with the privacy law, its implementing rules and regulations, and other issuances of the agency.

The NPC also raised ethical implications of the content.

“If the videos do not include details that can identify a person, its disclosure may not fall under the scope of the DPA [Data Privact Act]. However, the NPC acknowledges the potential risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms, especially for patients,” the agency said.

“We emphasize that sharing images or videos from these settings can raise serious ethical concerns and may undermine the trust between patients and healthcare providers. Ethical considerations are critical in maintaining the integrity of healthcare practices and protecting the dignity of patients,” it added.

The NPC then reminded healthcare workers to be more responsible when it comes to using personal gadgets like cellphones.

“With this, we urge all medical professionals and healthcare workers, including students in training, to exercise the utmost caution when taking pictures or videos within healthcare settings and refrain from posting these in publicly accessible platforms,” it said.

“We remind everyone that freedom of expression is not absolute and is limited by considerations such as the data privacy rights of others,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, Article III Section 4 of the Code of Ethics for Filipino Nurses states that “personal information acquired in the process of giving nursing care shall be held in strict confidence.”

Villafuerte’s school also released a short statement about the incident.

“We acknowledge the recent incident involving a BS Nursing graduate who shared sensitive patient information on social media. We apologize for any distress caused,” the University of Perpetual Help-Calamba said on August 5.

It said that “immediate actions” were taken, which involved removing the posts.

“Corrective measures as per university policy will be undertaken for concerned student [or] alumni,” the university added.

“Our social media and data privacy policies are being reviewed and strengthened. We remain committed to the highest standards of patient privacy and professional conduct. We take this issue seriously, and thorough review is underway to ensure this does not happen again,” it further said.

Villafuerte also released an apology through her Instagram account, where she admitted that what she did was insensitive.

“This will be a lesson for me to reinforce the importance of compassion and respect in all aspects of my interactions as a future nurse,” she said on August 4.

“As a student still in the process of learning and growing, I realize that my actions lack respect and sensitivity that such situations demand. It was never my intention to cause discomfort to anyone affected by the video,” the content creator added.

“I understand now more than ever the importance of empathy during such situations. It was an error in judgment and a lesson I will never forget,” Villafuerte said.