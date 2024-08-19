First aid tips vs asthma attack due to vog

The Philippine Red Cross released a first-aid guide to people who might experience asthma attacks due to the volcano smog (vog) from Taal Volcano affecting some provinces of Calabarzon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Monday reported that it had observed vog from the Batangas-based volcano in the past 24 hours.

It defined vog as “fine droplets containing volcanic gas such as SO2 [sulfur dioxide] which is acidic and can cause irritation of the eyes, throat and respiratory tract with severities depending on the gas concentrations and durations of exposure.”

In its latest bulletin released on August 19, 8 a.m., PHIVOLCS said that the volcano was emitting an average of 3,355 tonnes of sulfur dioxide as of August 15.

The agency also said that it “observed upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake.”

Taal Volcano likewise emitted voluminous plumes up to 2,400 meters tall, drifting in the north-northwest direction.

It remains under Volcanic Alert Level 1, which means “low-level unrest.”

Under this level, steam-driven, gas, or hydrothermal explosions can occur without warning. Hydrothermal or tectonic activity beneath the volcano may also be occurring.

Meanwhile, the PRC said that vog can “pose serious health risks, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.”

It can cause irritation of the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract, with severities depending on the gas concentrations and duration of exposure.

In case anyone experiences asthma as an effect of the vog, the PRC said the following first aid procedures should be done:

Help the person sit comfortably

Loosen any tight clothing around the neck and abdomen area

Assist the person with their quick-relief medication if the person has an inhaler or medications or if the person identifies the medication but is unable to administer it themselves

The Department of Health also advised the public to wear face masks especially when going outside, avoid outdoor activities to reduce exposure, close doors and windows to prevent vog from entering houses and buildings, and drink lots of water.

It also said the public can contact DOH Calabarzon at the following numbers if they are experiencing vog symptoms: 0977-827-6112, (02)-8682-5773, and 8648-4914.