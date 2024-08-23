Rundown: Google’s AI features that makes Android experience better

New features powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) were added to Google to enhance the user experience on Pixel and Android phone users.

The tech giant seeks to advance the technological capabilities of its devices, offering updates on Gemini, a generative AI on Google that is available in over 200 countries and territories.

Gemini, which was previously known as Bard, was developed by various teams on Google and Google Research and was launched in 2023.

Gemini Live

Gemini Live provides assistance, such as brainstorming ideas, to Gemini Advanced subscribers with its intuitive conversational dialogue, which can predict a user’s series of thoughts.

It could also still be utilized even if the phone is locked or in the background.

Gemini Overlay

Users could also directly inquire on Google about the information or data displayed on their screen by utilizing Gemini Overlay that can be located at the top part of the app that was currently in use.

The feature could also produce images directly from the overlay and place them into apps like Gmail.

Apps and extensions

Aside from Live and Overlay, the tech firm also launched Gemini-powered apps and extensions, such as Keep, Tasks, Utilities, and YouTube Music.

Some extensions include connecting Google Workplace to find a user’s personal information on Gmail and obtaining location-based data from Google Maps.

For user’s privacy and security, Gemini was designed as an all-in-one privacy and security approach, inhibiting users from depending on other third-party AI providers.

Sensitive data could also be processed directly on the user’s phone with Gemini Nano, a large on-device multimodal AI model.

Meanwhile, technological adjustments were made to the generative AI to cater to other phone users.

Gemini’s multi-window and split-screen features are available on foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6.

During the 9th #MadebyGoogle event last August 13, Google also launched the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, new additions to the Pixel portfolio.

However, all newly launched products are not yet available in the Philippines.