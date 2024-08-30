How motorcycle riders can travel safely this rainy season

With the onset of the rainy season, what can motorcycle riders do to stay safe in wet conditions?

Last May, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season in the Philippines.

It usually begins in late May or early June and lasts until November.

Rainy season means wet conditions brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat) and other weather disturbances like the presence of tropical cyclones in the country.

There is also the possibility of localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening.

This season makes traveling more challenging for riders of two-wheeled vehicles as unlike four-wheeled drivers, they are directly exposed to weather conditions.

This makes motorcycle riders more vulnerable to the effects of the wet season.

While motorcycles are designed to endure bad weather, prolonged exposure to rain can still lead to long-term wear and tear for the two-wheeled vehicle.

Here are a few tips shared by the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc (MDPPA) to help riders have a safe trip during the rainy season:

Keep tires in tip-top shape

Riders must ensure that their tires have enough tread to grip the wet road.

Rainfall can make the road more slippery, in part due to the emergence of residuals like oil and grease from the pavement.

A healthy set of tires ensures ample grip and good traction on wet roads, significantly reducing their chances of slipping.

Don’t let water in

Motorcycle riders must plan their route to avoid areas prone to flooding.

This is because riding through deep water can be dangerous and may damage their vehicle.

Water and moisture can cause motorcycles’ electrical systems to short-circuit, contaminate fuel, and lead to rust.

Riders must clean their bikes regularly to remove moisture and ensure ample lubrication of certain parts as preventive measures.

They must also keep their fuel tank cap tightly sealed at all times.

Keep braking system healthy

Wet roads can increase stopping distances, so motorcycle riders need reliable brakes as they can save their life.

It is important to ensure that the braking systems of their motors are in excellent condition during this rainy season.

They must regularly check their brake lines and brake pads for damage and then replace them if needed.

Riders must also regularly bleed accumulated air out of their brake lines and replace their brake fluid according to the motor manufacturer’s recommendations.

The MDPPA is the country’s most relevant association proactive to the needs of stakeholders in the country’s motorcycle industry.

It is an association of five major motorcycle manufacturers and assemblers in the Philippines — the Honda Cars Philippines Inc, Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp, Suzuki Philippines Inc, Yamaha Motor Philippines Inc, and TVS Motor Company.

