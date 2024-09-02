This is Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of September

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of September is for the cry of the Earth.

“Let us pray for the cry of the Earth,” Pope Francis urged the faithful in a video released Aug. 30.

“If we took the planet’s temperature, it would tell us that the Earth has a fever. And it is sick, just like anyone who’s sick,” he said.

The Holy Father asked individuals to consider two questions: “Are we listening to this pain? Do we hear the pain of the millions of victims of environmental catastrophes?”

“The ones suffering most from the consequences of these disasters are the poor, those who are forced to leave their homes because of floods, heat waves, or drought,” the pope said.

“Dealing with the environmental crisis caused by humans, such as climate change, pollution, or the loss of biodiversity, begs responses that are not only ecological but are also social, economic, and political.”

The pope emphasized the need to “commit ourselves to the fight against poverty and the protection of nature, changing our personal and community habits.”

Pope Francis concluded with a prayer: “Let us pray that each of us listen with our hearts to the cry of the Earth and of the victims of environmental disasters and climate change, making a personal commitment to care for the world we inhabit.”

Pope Francis’ prayer video is promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which raises awareness of monthly papal prayer intentions.