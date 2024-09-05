5 creators turning TikTok Live into their own stage

TikTok, the world’s leading platform for short-form mobile videos with 1.04 billion users, according to DemandSage, has since become a platform for creative expression.

Its live feature, TikTok Live, now serves as a stage for inspiring and talented creators who are captivating viewers with their engaging and pitch-perfect performances.

Here are some of the TikTok Live creators in the Philippines who are making waves for transforming real-time entertainment with their musical talents:

Ryssi

Social media personality and “Idol Philippines” Season 2 runner-up Rosalie Avila was born to be up on a platform, may it be performing on stage in front of a huge crowd or simply recording herself with a phone while belting out tunes for her online viewers.



Rosalie, better known as Ryssi, graces TikTok Live to transcend her musical talents to her two million followers. With a forceful voice that raises heartbeats, Ryssi can also melt hearts through videos of her endearing bond with her son.

“TikTok Live opened doors I never thought possible. It showcased my talent and gave me recognition, not only winning the hearts of the judges, but also the support of an incredible fan base,” Ryssi said.

Venturing into TikTok served as a stepping stone for Ryssi to seize global opportunities, especially after just winning the Live FEST Community Highlight Awards.

Tina Paner

Long-time singer and actress Kristina Paner, widely known as Tina Paner, has proven that music knows no boundaries.

The 53-year-old artist is a force to be reckoned with. Advancing her singing career with her hit song “Tamis ng Unang Halik” and appearing on popular TV shows and films like “Musmos Pa si Boss” and “That’s Entertainment”, her four-decade-long presence in the acting and music scenes continues to thrive after capturing the hearts of online users from different generations by sharing stories of her deep-rooted legacy and milestones on TikTok Live. She now has 315,100 followers.

“There are many moments created by fans that are deeply etched in my heart, and that’s why I want to stay here [on TikTok] and enjoy the time spent with all my fans,” Tina said.

Sean Felix

The charismatic voice and impressive guitar skills of Sean Felix delightfully echoes on TikTok.

As the lead singer of a band and a contestant on Sing Galing, Sean could simply interweave his singing abilities with a few strums and fans would gladly linger on his TikTok live sessions. He has so far garnered more than 174,000 followers.

“TikTok Live all comes down to authenticity. I’ve always believed in staying true to myself and my sound. Playing the guitar while singing allows me to convey emotion in a way that feels genuine to me,” he said.

Jinjinpau

Some people just need a gentle nudge to fully come out of their shell. For instance, Jeanne Pauline, more known as Jinjinpau on TikTok, was once a shy girl who kept her artistic edge hidden from the world. Still, Jinjinpau’s talents superseded her social skills.



Now, her angelic voice is being discovered and celebrated by over 74,000 TikTok followers.

Through live streaming, Jinjinpau welcomes song requests from her audience. She has recently emerged as one of the global finalists in the “Gimme the Mic” competition and was shortlisted for Live Streamer of the Year.

“Livestreaming on TikTok has helped me come out of my shell. I used to be quite shy, but knowing I can touch the hearts of people during my livestreams has been incredibly empowering,” she shared.

Ohmariya

The saying “there is a light at the end of every tunnel” pierced through the heart of content creator Mary Reyes or Ohmariya. In her case, the tunnel has led her to her successful TikTok live journey.



Making ends meet for her family initially started with simple sing-alongs, but her resilience began to pay off through her honesty and authenticity in sharing real-life problems that serves as an inspiration to many viewers who found her story relatable. Maria has 62,000 followers so far.

“It’s astonishing how a simple decision to start live streaming on TikTok can lead to such life-changing opportunities,” Ohmariya said.