Baguio’s new bishop ordained

In 1985 of September 7, on the eve of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Rafael Cruz was ordained priest at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan City.

Exactly 39 years later, the same cathedral witnessed the episcopal ordination of the soon-to-be installed bishop of the Baguio diocese.

“I humbly offer myself once more as a very simple birthday gift to her,” Cruz said. “Mother Mary, please accept this unworthy self offering of mine and please take care of my ministry.”

Now 64, Cruz brings with him the experience and wisdom of nearly four decades of priestly ministry.

Yet, he admitted, “I still don’t know why I was made a bishop. Only Jesus knows.” He continued, “Aware of my weaknesses and insufficiencies, I realize I need prayers. Please pray for me.”

Cruz was ordained to the episcopate by Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, with Archbishop Victor Bendico of Capiz and Bishop Jesse Mercado of Parañaque serving as co-consecrators.

Due to a “freak accident” that injured his left foot just days before his ordination, the new bishop remained in a wheelchair for most of the nearly three-hour Mass.

In his homily, Villegas emphasized that the most important duty of a bishop is “to be an example to the flock, not lording it over those assigned to you.”

“In your handicaps, be an example. In your elder wisdom be an example. In your youthful dreams, be an example because the Lord sends us to be a witness, to be a martyr,” the archbishop said.

“You are called to be a martyr, you are called to be an example for the Lord’s flock. And beyond being an example, you are called to be Jesus,” he added.

Cruz will be installed as the third bishop of Baguio during a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Atonement on September 17.

He will succeed Archbishop Bendico, who served the diocese from 2017 until his transfer to the Capiz archdiocese in 2023.

Addressing the clergy of Baguio, the bishop urged them to assist him in the governance of the diocese, and the pastoral care of the faithful.

“Please, help me and counsel me… all for the care of souls,” Cruz said.

He also asked the laypeople to be “active” participants of the church community. “Let us work and walk together and with others toward Jesus,” the bishop added.