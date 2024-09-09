Tagaytay resto earns flak for statement on viral aspin incident

A Filipino restaurant in Tagaytay City faced backlash after refusing entry to an aspin (Asong Pinoy), despite labeling itself as “pet friendly.”

Dog owner Lara Antonio shared her experience on Sunday, September 8, when she and her pets Yoda and Ari visited Balay Dako, a large Filipino restaurant with a view of Taal Volcano.

She said her dogs were initially allowed inside, provided they wore diapers.

However, a front-of-house server later informed them that Yoda, her aspin, could no longer be allowed inside, as the restaurant only accommodates medium-sized dogs.

Antonio questioned the restaurant’s definition of a medium-sized dog, arguing that Yoda, who weighs 18 kilograms, should fit the category.

Standards?

She was told that, by their standards, medium-sized dogs weigh between 10 and 15 kilograms.

Antonio pointed out that this size qualification was not mentioned in the restaurant’s pet guidelines.

The manager then approached her, explaining that they only allowed dogs like “shih tzus” and “labradors” inside, which further frustrated Antonio.

“Pero tumagginting na ‘yung tenga ko sa labrador. Kasi mas malaki sila kay Yoda. Labradors are EASILY 25 [kilograms] and above. And I said, ‘Labrador? Eh mas malaki sila sa aso ko eh. So ano ‘yung problema? Kasi aspin siya?'” she wrote on Facebook.

She added, “And of course, she says no, she tries to explain na someone brought their dogs and ‘may nakagat na’ and okay, that’s not what I’m asking. That’s not my dog’s fault? It’s that owner’s fault. So don’t say you’re pet friendly and let LABRADORS in, but not my aspin.”

The incident angered Antonio, as she reiterated that the restaurant’s pet guidelines did not specify size restrictions.

“TLDR [Too Long; Didn’t Read]: Balay Dako is NOT pet friendly to big dogs or Aspins. Don’t bother going,” she said.

‘Breed discrimination’

Her post caught the attention of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), which criticized the restaurant and expressed “deep disappointment” over its “breed discrimination.”

“Such actions reflect a troubling disregard for the respect and dignity that all animals deserve, regardless of their breed,” PAWS said on Monday, September 9.

“PAWS has been working tirelessly to uplift the image of Aspins, who are often misunderstood and undervalued, despite their beauty, intelligence, and loyalty,” the organization added.

“This incident is particularly disheartening as it underscores the persistence of harmful stereotypes and unjust biases against our very own native dogs,” the statement continued.

PAWS also urged establishments that call themselves “pet friendly” to be mindful of their practices and ensure their policies reflect genuine inclusivity, rather than arbitrary standards or breed preferences.

Balay Dako speaks up

The restaurant issued a statement the day after Antonio’s post, reaffirming its commitment to being a pet-friendly establishment.

“As a company that loves animals, we understand the importance of accommodating pets. However, we must also consider factors such as spacing and the safety of all our guests,” Balay Dako said on Facebook.

“We are currently reviewing our policy to ensure it is clear, fair, and balances the needs of both pet owners and non-pet owners. Additionally, we will take steps to ensure that our staff are better trained and guided to understand and implement our policies effectively,” the statement continued.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience during this process. We hope for your continued support as we strive to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all,” the restaurant added.

Reactions

However, the statement did not appease some Filipinos, who continued to criticize the restaurant’s pet-friendliness in light of Antonio’s experience.

“You still did not directly address the issue with Yoda, the Aspin. In your apology, you specifically stated, ‘However, we must also consider factors such as spacing and the safety of all our guests,'” the Philippine Animal Rescue Team commented.

“Can you enlighten us, then, on the factors considered when Yoda was denied entry?” it added.

Other commenters questioned the restaurant’s reasoning on “spacing.”

“Funny that you mention ‘the safety of all our guests.’ In reality, you have a basement dining area specifically for pet owners dining with their pets,” a Facebook user said.

“I’ve dined there multiple times together with my shih tzu, alongside other pet owners. In fact, I was seated right next to a table with a chow chow. And to tell you, you have a BIG gap on each table [in] your basement area, so what’s the point for reasoning the ‘spacing’ that you’re telling us?” she added.

Others questioned why the restaurant calls itself “pet friendly” if they are concerned about the “spacing and safety” of their guests.

“If you’re so worried about space and safety, then why be pet-friendly in the first place?! Why act like only Aspins can bite?” a Facebook user said.

“Other breeds are dogs too, and they can bite just like any other! Stop acting like there’s a difference, it’s unfair and doesn’t make any sense!” she added.

Aspins are mixed-breed dogs native to the Philippines.

PAWS said they are “incredibly loyal, resilient, intelligent, and gentle companions who thrive on love and care” despite misconceptions that they are aggressive or untrainable.