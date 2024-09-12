Factbox: How AI features of iPhone and rival smartphones stack up

Apple unveiled a raft of AI-powered features for its latest iPhone 16 lineup at an event on Monday, as global smartphone makers turn to generative AI to encourage customers to upgrade.

Here are the key AI features from Apple and rival Android phone providers such as Alphabet’s Google, South Korea’s Samsung, as well as China’s Huawei:

Company Smartphone Lineup AI Software/ Assistant Chips used Visual Features Text Features Audio features Apple iPhone 16 Apple Intelligence Apple A18 chips Can understand and identify objects captured by the phone camera. Higher-end 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max can also offer suggestions on setting up photo shoots effectively and boast audio-editing capabilities aimed at professional-level video production. “Writing tools” which can proofread text and rewrite different versions. It can also generate summaries of audio recordings and transcripts in the Notes or Phone apps. It will also generate summaries of audio recordings and transcripts in the Notes or Phone apps. Google Pixel 9 Gemini Custom Tensor G4 It comes with magic editor, a photo editing feature that helps to reimagine parts of an image based on a text prompt. New AI features include a Pixel-only search which can pull information stored in screenshots. Android users can also now pull up Gemini as an overlay on top of another app to answer questions or generate content. The Gemini Live feature, available only for Gemini advanced subscribers, is a voice chat option which allows natural conversation, such as interrupting the AI assistant mid-sentence, and pausing and picking up the conversation later. AI is also used to create summaries of phone calls after the call is disconnected. Samsung Galaxy Z Galaxy AI Qualcomm <QCOM.O> Snapdragon 8 gen Uses AI to instantly turn sketches into an image. Also has AI-powered editing tools for images. The Galaxy AI software can suggest corrections and other details when users are typing messages or posting to social media. It can also help perform real-time translations when speaking or typing. Huawei Mate XT Celia AI assistant In-house Kylin chips The tri-fold phone comes with image editing functions such as trimming unwanted parts of photos. It boasts an AI assistant with text summary, translation and editing functions. Not immediately clear.

—Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Gurugram and Priyanka G in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila