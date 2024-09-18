New bishop installed in Baguio

Bishop Rafael Cruz officially assumed leadership over Benguet province’s Catholics on Tuesday, speaking during his installation Mass of the need to ‘purify the modern world’.

Cruz, 64, spent 39 years as priest of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, before Pope Francis selected him in June to succeed the now Archbishop Victor Bendico of Capiz.

The clergy, consecrated persons, and laypeople lined up during the Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Atonement to kiss his episcopal ring and wish him well.

Addressing the congregation, he stressed the “challenging” task of evangelization in the modern world.

“We have to read the signs of the times. Times and situations have changed, but Jesus remains the same. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever,” Cruz said.

“We have to purify the clouded and commercialized mind of the modern world so that people will recognize the face of Jesus very clearly,” he stressed.

The new bishop was installed by papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown in the presence of around 20 bishops, including Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila.

Cruz was in a wheelchair throughout the Mass as he recovers from a “freak accident” that injured his leg a few days before his episcopal ordination on Sept. 7.

In his nearly four decades of priestly ministry, Cruz has served as a psychologist, counsellor, teacher, formator, an administrator, and a pastor.

Before becoming a bishop, he was the parish priest of St. Ildephonse Parish in Pangasinan province’s Malasiqui town.

Cruz also emphasized that the clergy “are my top priority because the lay people are my main concern,” highlighting his vision of a collaborative relationship between Church leaders and their communities.

“My brother priests, I will accompany you in your spiritual journey, in your psychological wellness, and in your physical wellbeing so that we can efficiently minister to our parishioners who are the reason for our ministry,” he said.

The prelate also called for the participation of the laity in the life of the local Church, adding that “everyone has the potential to contribute to the Church.”

“We, the priests of the Diocese of Baguio, promise that there will be no exclusivity. No one will be left out,” Cruz said. “Everyone who aims to help in spreading the message of Christ is welcome.”