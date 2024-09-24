Manila archbishop calls to ‘ignite’ Filipinos’ faith

The head of Manila’s Roman Catholic Church emphasized the need to ‘ignite’ the faith of Filipino Catholics to prevent them from falling into “complacency and mediocrity”.

In his homily during Mass at the Global 2033 Leaders Summit, Cardinal Jose Advincula highlighted a challenge facing the predominantly Catholic nation: the risk of becoming “lukewarm and nominal in our faith”.

“We need to be ignited. We need to experience the fire of the Holy Spirit,” Advincula said at The Lord’s Flock Heritage Building in Quezon City on September 22.

Formally launched in Rome early this year, the decade-long initiative aims to collaborate evangelization efforts for the next decade leading towards 2033, the 2000th anniversary of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Global 2033 is a consortium of Christian leaders and organizations working to revitalize faith in preparation for the 2000-year commemoration of Christ’s Passion, death, and resurrection.

The initiative is a collaborative effort to enhance evangelization in the decade leading up to the Jubilee year.

The Sept. 19 to 21 meeting in the Philippines gathered more than 100 participants, including some from Singapore, Malta, France and the US.

“Let this Global 2033 awaken something in our heart,” Advincula said, as he suggested to the participants to “just go, go together, and go with everyone” in their mission.

“We cannot be lone rangers in the mission. We need Jesus. We need each other. Global 2033 is anchored on this principle. Proclamation of the Gospel has to be done together,” the cardinal said.