Stay alert: This ‘neurometer’ helps Filipinos assess risk for nerve disease

There is a nerve disease called Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) that can go unnoticed as its symptoms can begin subtly and gradually affect your body from within.

It is a common nerve disorder affecting the peripheral nervous system, which controls bodily functions, sensations in the hands and muscle movements.

Although this disease may be overlooked, it is crucial to prioritize nerve health and understand the potential risk factors for nerve damage within the community and among healthcare professionals.

Procter & Gamble introduces a straightforward checklist called the Neurometer, designed to help us care for our peripheral nerves and prevent further deterioration.

In collaboration with PN experts from 10 countries and multiple specialties, they created a free new tool that will help raise awareness about PN and shorten the journey to diagnosis.

The screening questionnaire includes five simple questions to assess one’s nerve damage risk.

If the results suggest neuropathy, patients can consult a doctor who will use two expert-recommended sensory tests to confirm the diagnosis.

With this tool, patients can take early action, potentially slowing the disease’s progression and avoiding serious complications.

Underlying Symptoms

A study revealed that 8 out of 10 patients remain undiagnosed without even realizing it, patients may experience mobility loss, difficulty with everyday tasks, trouble sleeping, or injuries, especially in their feet.

Many remain unaware of the disease since symptoms often start mildly and develop silently over time. Some may feel numbness, tingling, stabbing, or burning pain, especially in the feet and hands, according to the same study.

But as time goes unnoticed, symptoms become more severe and disruptive, affecting different aspects of daily life, according to a study published in 2024 conducted by:

Hoda Gad

Sanjay Kalra

Rizaldy Pinzon

Rey-an Nino Garcia

Kitiyot Yotsombut

Ankia Coetzee

Jalal Nafach

Lee-Ling Lim

Pablo E. Fletcher

Vivien Lim

Rayaz A. Malik

“The patient is often unaware of a loss of sensation and will only present to the physician with advanced disease leading to falls and foot ulceration,” they said.

People do not realize they are at risk since symptoms can be subtle. “A lack of awareness of the symptoms among patients may lead to a 5-year delay in the diagnosis and treatment,” they stressed.

The research also shows that 80% of diabetes patients, regardless of income level, remain undiagnosed despite experiencing symptoms of neuropathy. This condition is often identified only after significant nerve damage has occurred.

Additionally, individuals with diabetes, obesity, those undergoing chemotherapy or surgery, smokers, people with nutritional deficiencies, heavy drinkers, and the elderly are at a higher risk of developing PN. Alarmingly, it can also impact younger individuals who appear healthy, often without any clear cause.