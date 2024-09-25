Aspiring singers can join the ‘Wicked’ world. Here’s how

Aspiring Filipino singers have the chance to appear in a music video that will debut alongside the “Wicked” movie which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

“Wicked” is considered one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage.

Its movie adaptation is set to arrive in Philippine cinemas starting November 20.

It features Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The character of Elphaba is identified with the “Wicked Witch of the West” from Frank Baum’s novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

She is given a backstory in Gregory Maguire’s novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” which has a musical theater adaptation, “Wicked.”

Universal Pictures is distributing its two-part movie adaptation directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon Chu, known for “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In the Heights.”

Filipinos will have the chance to be part of the “Wicked” world as Universal Pictures Philippines is inviting aspiring singers to submit their rendition of “Defying Gravity,” a signature song from the “Wicked” musical.

Entries should be tagged #AwitingWicked and entrants should set their TikTok accounts to public privacy settings so the video is visible.

The promo started running September 18 until September 29.

After which, 30 winners will be given the chance to sing their rendition of “Defying Gravity” and be part of the music video that will debut alongside the “Wicked” movie.

Those interested may read the full mechanics through this link.

Filipinos may follow Universal Pictures Philippines’ Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts for the latest updates on the contest and the “Wicked” movie.

“Wicked” features the untold story of the witches of Oz — Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power; and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The film also stars Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.