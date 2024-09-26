Comedian imitates Roque in ‘Spox Hour’ video featuring special effects

A comedian attempted to impersonate former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in his latest “Spox Hour” video. Roque has been labeled a “fugitive” by a lawmaker.

Stand-up comedian Maijiek posted a Facebook Reel where he used a clip from “The Spox Hour Episode 319” to impersonate the lawyer with an arrest order from the House of Representatives.

Roque has an online program called “The Spox Hour,” where he discusses various political issues in the country. The program’s name references his previous role as spokesperson in the Duterte administration.

“Nakaka-fresh pala ‘pag nagtatago,” Maijiek said in a caption.

The comedian then played the first few seconds of Roque’s video on his laptop and lip-synched the lawyer’s words, adding an effect to make them sound reverberating.

“Magandang araw sa inyong lahat, ha! At pasensya na kayo, ha, at wala na tayong regular na ‘Spox Hour.’ Eh alam niyo naman kasi ‘yung PNP dito, nag-aabang kada broadcast natin para malamang kung saan tayo nagbo-broadcast!” the lawyer exclaimed.

“Well, kaya ang gagawin natin, iba-ibang oras nang wala tayong pattern at siyempre, gamit ang VPN, at, mabuti na lang marami tayong kaibigan all over the place na siyang nagu-upload ng ating Spox Hour,” Roque added.

Maijiek then closed his laptop and then went out of character.

“Sana all maraming friends, no!” the comedian exclaimed.

The post has garnered 125,000 views, 3,100 likes, 241 shares and over 80 comments so far.

Apart from Maijiek, Roque is also being impersonated by another content creator who calls himself “Hurry Rookie.”

Last week, Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Norte, Second District) called Roque a “fugitive” for failing to attend a hearing of the House Quad Committee, which is composed of four panels investigating issues related to the Duterte administration.

The lawmaker also said that Roque is “in hiding.”

“This is just an inquiry. There are no cases filed yet. So if he has nothing to hide, why doesn’t he want to appear in our committee?” Pimentel said last week.

The former presidential spokesperson has been accused of having links to offshore gaming hubs in Porac, Pampanga, which were raided this year for illegal activities.

Roque was previously detained for failing to attend a hearing at the lower chamber and has since gone into hiding after being held in contempt by the House of Representatives.

As of September 19, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group spokesperson Lt. Col. Imelda Reyes said that they already have “leads” on Roque’s whereabouts.

She added that individuals who may be coddling the lawyer could face obstruction of justice charges even if they are former government officials.

Reports said that based on documents, Roque appeared to be lawyering for Lucky South 99, which illegally operated a POGO facility in Pampanga and was raided in June 2024.

He has since denied the claim and stressed that he has not been charged in court.