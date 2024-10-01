Here’s why there’s a British phone booth at Fully Booked BGC

Wondering why there’s a British phone booth at the biggest branch of a bookstore chain?

Patrons of Fully Booked in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City will be greeted by the iconic red telephone box, an emblem of British culture, for a certain period.

The initiative, in partnership with the British Embassy in Manila, aims to showcase the United Kingdom’s rich literary heritage and promote British culture in the Philippines.

Called “#GreatBritishStories,” the campaign invites Filipinos to explore the depth and diversity of British literature, from beloved classics like Jane Austen novels to contemporary works, such as books penned by author-journalist Dolly Alderton.

The interactive literary phone booth display has a wide range of British authors and books, with special emphasis on female characters and writers.

Laure Beaufils, British Ambassador to the Philippines, said she is “thrilled” to “bring a little piece of Britain to the Philippines” with the phone booth library.

“We’ve got so many authors — classic or modern — to inspire Filipino readers. I hope they take the time to explore and enjoy these stories, and learn more about the UK and the values that Britain holds dear,” she added.

Jaime Daez, managing director of Fully Booked Philippines, also expressed his excitement about the initiative.

“This unique exhibit aligns perfectly with our mission to promote a love of reading and literature. It’s like having a small corner of Britain right here in our store, inviting customers to explore the wide range of storytelling the UK has to offer,” he said.

Patterned after the iconic red British phone booth — the design of which turns 100 years old this year — the “#GreatBritishStories” phone booth will be on display at Fully Booked BGC until October 18.

The phone booth library also contains a phone where visitors can leave an audio message about their favorite British book or author or inspire someone else’s next read.

The “#GreatBritishStories” campaign is a prologue to the Great British Festival which will happen on October 19 to 20 at the BGC Amphitheatre.