Manpower agency named by Goto Tendon speaks up on stray feeding issue

The manpower service provider named by a restaurant in the viral stray feeding incident issued its own statement days after the establishment addressed the controversy.

Bestoptions Assistance Inc. on Wednesday, October 2, said it wants to clarify circulating posts about its employee assigned to their client, Goto Tendon, who was dismissed for feeding a stray dog.

“Sa totoo po, ganito ang buong pangyayari,” it said on Facebook.

“Binigyan namin siya ng pagkakataon na ipaliwanag ang kanyang side ukol sa kanyang paglabag sa iba’t-ibang company policies at sa discipline manual,” the agency said.

“Matapos nito, inalok namin siya ng pagkakataong ipagpatuloy ang kanyang trabaho sa ibang restaurant. Maayos po namin siyang kinausap. Sa huli, pinili po niya na magbitiw nang kusa,” Bestoptions Assistance added.

“Nananatili kaming committed sa pagsuporta sa aming mga empleyado at sa pagbibigay ng mataas na kalidad ng serbisyo,” the agency concluded.

Goto Tendon previously said it was investigating the incident, including the actions taken by a manpower provider.

Manpower agencies handle the recruitment, screening and selection of candidates for job positions in companies.

The local food business said it was “deeply saddened” by what happened and was taking the matter “seriously.”

“Our commitment is to ensure that our practices reflect our values of empathy, kindness and responsibility. While we support our staff’s personal causes, we also continuously strive to enforce policies and processes that ensure a positive experience at our branches,” Goto Tendon said before

An online business owner sympathized with Sardia and offered him a job opportunity, as well as dog food and other gifts, after being moved by what happened.

Former food server Ian Vhal Sardia, also known as “Baldawgs” online, previously said he has been feeding strays around the Scout Borromeo branch of Goto Tendon during break times or whenever he is “off duty.”

He alleged that the management wanted to terminate him because of “disrespect” and unsanitary practices.

Sardia also claimed that he was told to sign a document he did not agree to.

When he expressed his disapproval, Sardia alleged that their human resources did not let him out of the office, which “traumatized” and “extremely scared” him.

The food server’s termination, especially the way he was supposedly treated during the incident, led some Filipinos to express disappointment at the restaurant.

