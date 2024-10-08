Good idea, right?: Fans flaunt gems, hair pins, DIY fits at Olivia Rodrigo’s Manila concert

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo, who performed at the world’s largest indoor arena on October 5, noticed her fans’ creativity and unique styles reflected in their outfits at the concert.

During her concert at the Philippine Arena, Olivia asked a fan for her sash, which read “Miss So Filipina,” and wore it on stage. This playful interaction delighted the crowd.

What fans wore

Inspired by Olivia’s signature purple rockstar style and black stockings, many fans showcased their own interpretations of her look at the concert, striking a balance between charm and comfort for the event.

One of her fans, Nicay Lucañas, 28, wore a custom self-made outfit. She donned a “Know that I LUMPIA so bad” shirt during the concert—drawing inspiration from the lyric “Know that I love you so bad” from the song “Favorite Crime”.

“I did everything I could to get her attention but failed miserably,” the fan said, explaining that she was shocked when Olivia reposted her photo on Sunday.

“I’ve been a fan since she released Driver’s License. So getting to see her live finally, was very overwhelming.”

Lucañas shared that she only made the outfit a day before the concert. She even brought glue to the arena, ready to fix the letters she had bought online in case they detached from her shirt.

A fan since Olivia’s “Sour” album was released in 2021, Aleira Francisco said the singer’s lyricism pulled her to become a fan.

Olivia shared Francisco’s photo on Instagram with the caption: “So much love.”

“She captures that mix of frustration, identity struggles, and the pressure to meet expectations,” Francisco said.

“Her ability to capture that vulnerability makes her music feel personal like she’s voicing what so many of us are going through,” she added.

Francisco added that Olivia’s music goes beyond themes of heartbreak and explores the journey of self-discovery.

Meanwhile, another fan, Justine Feliciano, said she went to Divisoria, a commercial center in Manila, to buy gems to stick on their face as stickers are part of Olivia’s brand.

“Days before the concert, we also went makeup shopping because we wanted to look pretty when we cried to her songs. My outfit is mostly red and black, inspired by her concert outfits with the signature star stockings,” she said.

During the concert, Olivia was amazed by the large crowd and appreciated the effort fans put into their outfits. She mentioned a fan who donned an LED dress that shined in the crowd.

“You guys are the most gorgeous ever, you’re so loud and so gorgeous, [and] you guys are wearing such cute little outfits,” she said.

More than 50,000 fans attended Olivia’s almost two-hour “GUTS” world tour concert in the Philippines.