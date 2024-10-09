Cardinal-designate David vows to help Pope Francis’ mission

Cardinal-designate Pablo Virgilio David on Monday said his elevation to the College of Cardinals is not a personal honor, but a profound responsibility.

In a video message following his appointment, David emphasized his commitment to his flock as bishop of the Diocese of Kalookan alongside his new role in the universal Church.

“Ang pagiging cardinal ay hindi ko po ito honor, ito ay isang responsibilidad. Ako ay nananatili pa ring obispo. Para sa akin ‘yun pa rin ang pinakaimportanteng character ng aking paglilingkod sa simbahan bilang obispo, obispo ng Kalookan,” said David, who is also president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Pope Francis announced David’s elevation to the cardinalate along with 20 others amid the second session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in the Vatican. Also known as the “Synod on Synodality,” the meeting is discussing contentious topics as well as ways to make the Church more discerning and participative.

David’s role as head of the CBCP delegation to the Vatican meeting, a prominent member of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, as well as his membership in the synod’s communication body underscored an increasing role for the Pampanga-born prelate.

An outspoken critic of the drug war of the previous Duterte administration, David, 65, will receive the red hat during a consistory called by Pope Francis on Dec. 8, days before the opening of the 2025 Jubilee.

As cardinal, David joins the ranks of the pope’s senior advisers, and will be eligible to vote or be voted for in a future conclave that elects the next pontiff. Cardinals wear distinctive red vestments, symbolizing their readiness to shed blood for the faith.

In his message, David reflected on the role of a cardinal, which he described as a calling to help the pope bridge the particular churches – the diocesan communities – with the universal Church.

The pope’s mission, he stressed, is to be a “supreme bridge builder,” to maintain the unity of the “One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic” Church.

“Ang ibig po para sa akin ng pagiging cardinal ay humihingi ng tulong ang ating Santo Papa na alalayan siya, suportahan siya sa kanyang gawain bilang pontifex maximus—the Supreme Bridge Builder, ang tagatayo ng mga tulay na nag-uugnay sa particular church at universal Church,” David explained.