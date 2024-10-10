‘Di nagkatuluyan’: FB user’s MRT-7 project comment resurfaces 8 years later

The current partner of a male Facebook user who had commented about visiting his then-girlfriend with the MRT-Line 7 reacted to posts resurfacing his comment and his current situation.

Facebook user Haryet Sebastian on Sunday, October 6, brought up a 2016 post by a media outlet reporting on the breaking ground of the MRT-7 project which will connect Bulacan and Quezon City.

The report said it was expected to finish “in three to four years” from that period, according to San Miguel Corporation (SMC) chairman and CEO Ramon Ang.

SMC is funding the railway construction which aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila, particularly traffic going to and from Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, Sebastian focused on an eight-year-old comment from Ralph Ryan Murillo, who expressed elation over the project and tagged a user identified as Kathrine.

“Isang MRT [na lang] ako sa inyo, baby!! Hahaha,” he wrote before.

“3 to 4 years pa, amp, hahahahaha,” Kathrine responded in the comments.

Sebastian then went to Murillo’s profile and found out he had already updated his details to say he was “engaged” with another user, Edensol Navales.

“Sobrang tagal matapos ng MRT, ‘di na sila nagkatuluyan,” she wrote.

The post has earned viral status, reaching a whopping number of 12,000 pure laughing reactions and 3,600 shares on the platform.

It also caught the attention of Navales, who reacted to the post after a news outlet reported it.

“Hoy!!! Grabe naman… Abangan natin kung [kailan] kasal nila. Sana by that time, tapos na ‘yung MRT,” she wrote with emojis.

“Paki-update po ako kapag tapos na ‘yung MRT,” she wrote in another post.

Murillo saw the report and reacted in the comments.

“Kapag [ito] talaga na Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (One at Heart, Jessica Soho), masusubukan na talaga acting skills ko, hahahha,” he quipped.

According to Murillo’s profile, he and Navales got engaged last March 19 in Thailand.

The MRT-7 project

The Department of Transportation said that the MRT-7 is still on track to partially open in the last quarter of 2025.

The SMC previously said that the railway project might begin operations in the first quarter of 2028, citing concerns of the local government unit of San Juan Del Monte, Bulacan.

Reports said the LGU is pushing for the line’s realignment and the relocation of the MRT-7 station in their area.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that MRT-7’s partial operations will cover the first 12 stations of the rail line from North Avenue Station to Quirino Station.

He added that the Tala Station in Caloocan and San Jose Del Monte Station in Bulacan will be serviceable by 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The MRT-7 will run for around 22 kilometers with 14 stations traversing North Avenue, Quezon City, to San Jose del Monte.

By 2025, the target is to partially operate the Quezon City leg of the railway, providing commuters with a faster alternative for traveling on Commonwealth Avenue.

Once opened in its entirety, the MRT-7 is projected to carry about 800,000 passengers daily and will be one of the most connected railways in the region, given its access to the Unified Grand Central Station that is linked to the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT-1) and the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 (MRT-3).