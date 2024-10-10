Pink for power: Araneta City blooms in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is being illuminated in pink with a blooming lineup of activities in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Carrying the theme “Bloom in Pink,” Araneta City aims to be a symbol of hope and awareness and shed light on breast cancer patients and survivors through a month-long salute to those who are fighting battles against the illness.

“At the City of Firsts, we believe in the power of community and awareness. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re not only raising awareness about breast cancer, but also fostering a sense of solidarity and hope for those affected by this disease,” vice president for marketing Marjorie Go said.

Music festivals

A sweet-sounding celebration featuring performances by local artists and Kasuso Foundation talents will be staged on October 21 at Farmers Plaza.

The Pink Power Concert will be followed by a free skin consultation with Vanity First.

Business-focused, inspiring talks

Breast cancer survivors will take center stage and share their inspiring stories about turning their hardships into success. Organized by Kasuso Negosyo, the forum will showcase their products and stories of perseverance.

Buskers will also deliver a performance to create a feel-good atmosphere for all the remarkable women and individuals who will participate in the event.

Exclusive promos

Araneta City shoppers will be given the chance to receive a special Pink Awareness Kit if they make a single-receipt purchase worth P2,000 on October 18.

The first 100 customers will be granted an everything-pink umbrella, tote bag and ribbon enamel pin.

Kick-off festivities

The month-long awareness campaign was already launched through an exciting series of events on October 1, starting off with Araneta City brightening its iconic landmarks, including the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with pink as a symbol of solidarity and empowerment.

The Walk for Pink campaign also lit up in pink the pedestrian lanes along Gen. Malvar and Gen. Aguinaldo streets to add an extra touch of inspiration for visitors encouraged to walk with pride and confidence.

Volunteer organization Kasuso Foundation organized an early detection and awareness event by conducting free blood pressure and breast check-ups from Keralty Clinic for breast cancer patients at Gateway Mall on the same day. An art exhibit was also held showcasing the works of breast cancer patients and survivors.

In the same venue, a series of discussions led by survivors Lorna Fabian and Loida Almirol, as well as physician Gemma See highlighted empowering stories and lessons on breast health and early detection last October 7.

Binibining Pilipinas queens Myrna Esguerra and Trisha Martinez delivered special support messages to inspire women coping with breast cancer. Interactive booths at the Boom Bar and Ice Cream Bar were also set up, allowing visitors to customize their flower bouquets and enjoy delightful treats.

“By lighting up our spaces in pink and organizing these impactful events, we hope to drive people into action and remind every woman of the importance of early detection. Together, we can make a difference,” Go said.