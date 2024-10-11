Cubao diocese sets ordination, installation for new bishop

Bishop-elect Elias Ayuban Jr will be ordained and installed as the second bishop of the Diocese of Cubao on December 3.

His episcopal ordination and the rite of canonical possession will take place at the diocese’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The historic event for the Claretian bishop-designate coincides with the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, patron of missionaries.

Pope Francis on Oct. 4 appointed Ayuban, who currently heads the Claretian mission in the Philippines, as the new bishop of the Metro Manila diocese.

He will replace Bishop Honesto Ongtioco, who retired after leading the diocese since its establishment 21 years ago, in 2003.

Reacting on his appointment, the 56-year-old canon lawyer expressed gratitude to the pope, describing himself as “a lowly servant”.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor for “leading the way.”

“The only worthy and adequate response to a mysterious call is to take off one’s shoes and listen,” said Ayuban, who is also co-chairperson of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP).

“These days, I will spend ample time listening to this voice as I undergo my spiritual exercises. For my part, I also promise to keep your intentions in my heart,” he said.

Ongtioco, 75, asked the faithful to support their new shepherd with their prayers and cooperation as he begins his pastoral ministry with them.

“It has been a blessing to journey with you as the first shepherd of this beloved diocese,” he said.

The diocese, covering the southern part of Quezon City, is one of the largest in the country, with about 1.4 million Catholics across more than 45 parishes.

Given Ayuban’s experience as a former official at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, his new role is seen as strategic for Cubao as the diocese is also home to hundreds of religious congregations.