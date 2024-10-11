‘To everyone’: Content Creator’s apology sparks marketing posts from brands, companies

Why do we keep seeing posts formatted like short emails lately?

Several companies and brands have written their announcements and marketing posts online like brief emails drafted on their Notes app.

The posts of various brands from the likes of Mcdonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, BPI to Festival Mall all contain the same addressee and sign-off: “To everyone” and “Best,” which are notably similar to that of a recently-viral apology message from a content creator.

Apology message

Content creator Jen Barangan this week issued an apology on social media after several online users called her out for supposedly violating “concert etiquette” by recording herself with a phone camera flash during the concert of Olivia Rodrigo at the Philippine Arena on October 5. Some fans online have claimed that her behavior had disturbed the experience of fellow concertgoers.

Responding to the backlash, Jen released an apology message on her social media platforms last October 8.

“To everyone, I’m so sorry for my actions. Best, Jen,” she wrote.

READ: ‘New pet peeve’: Jen Barangan sorry over flash use at Olivia Rodrigo’s Manila concert

The former flight attendant’s apology seemed to have only added fuel to the fire when some netizens poked fun at the short message.

It did not take long before various companies, from fast food chains, bank services, shopping malls, university groups and news organizations, also jumped in and incorporated her message into their public materials.

Moment marketing?

The imitation was believed by some online users to be a marketing tactic, more formally known as “moment marketing,” wherein current trends are being used to promote a brand and amass a target audience.

The companies’ posts all appear to be promoting their respective products and disseminating important advisories in an informal manner using certain keywords from Jen’s apology.











Some online users were amused by this move of brands.

“Socmed manager deserves a raise,” a Facebook user commented on Mcdonald’s post.

“Aba wumi-witty, lumo-localize. Love ko to!” another shared.

“The Jen Barangan meme is so funny and marketable [that] everyone’s using it 😭😭😭,” an X user wrote.

Others, however, did not appreciate the posts, saying it was a form of “bullying.”

“Bully,” a Facebook user commented.

“That’s cheap,” another wrote.

According to an article from research firm Esploro company’s media unit, while taking advantage of a socially relevant event is innovative and can foster conversation, it can also backfire when done wrong and result in “negative publicity.”

“The public can accuse the brand of either being too insensitive or simply capitalizing on an intensely debated issue for mileage or clout. Marketers should carefully select which events or topics they can safely utilize to their benefit,” the article read.

Jen has not responded to the companies’ satirical posts as of writing.