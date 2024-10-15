Pasig City councilor says LGU to probe viral student bullying incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of physical harm and assault.

One of the councilors in Pasig City said that the local government would conduct a parallel investigation into the viral bullying incident in which a young man was punched, slapped, and forced to kneel by another individual.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing a young man in a uniform with the city’s logo being physically assaulted by another young man wearing a white shirt and a cap.

The victim was forced to kneel while the assailant punched and reportedly slapped him many times.

The incident angered social media users who called the attention of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and the city government for the “bullying.”

It caught the attention of a city councilor, who informed the public about their actions.

“We’ll be conducting a parallel investigation din dito sa sanggunian. Rest assured WE DON’T TOLERATE BULLYING IN PASIG CITY,” one of the city councilors said on social media on Tuesday, October 15.

Hours later, the city councilor informed Filipinos that they had gathered “more information” on what had happened and who were involved.

“Though abuse is obviously committed here, there are sensitive matters that I cannot freely disclose. Rest assured concerned departments and agencies are also involved already,” he wrote.

A video report by BraboNews notes that the incident occurred between two students of minor age.

The incident occurred in a “shortcut” used by students and other residents from Sagad High School.

Another report said that the school administration has not provided any comments.

Meanwhile, the incident reportedly stemmed from accusations that the victim supposedly leaked lewd conversations between him and the assailant’s partner.

The city government of Pasig said it is working with the Department of Education to investigate the incident.

“The City Government of Pasig does not condone acts of bullying,” it was quoted as saying in a report.

“We are coordinating closely with the Schools Division Office of Pasig, who has primary jurisdiction to investigate, resolve, and prescribe further interventions to address bullying within and outside school premises,” it added.

“We take any form of bullying seriously. We shall ensure that appropriate actions through proper channels are taken,” the city government continued.

It also called for the public to be “more circumspect in sharing the video/s” involving students.

The Republic Act 10627 or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 aims to protect students from bullying, particularly in schools.

The law mandates the establishment of anti-bullying policies in both public and private elementary and secondary schools.

It defines “bullying” as “any severe or repeated use by one or more students of a written, verbal or electronic expression, or a physical act or gesture, or any combination thereof, directed at another student that has the effect of actually causing or placing the latter in reasonable fear of physical or emotional harm or damage to his property.”