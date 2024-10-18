What’s distinctly Filipino-coded, according to Pinoys online

From “bahala na si Batman” to peanut butter jars with orange caps, Filipinos online shared what they consider distinctly Filipino.

A post by artist Rob Cham (@robcham) garnered over 35,000 likes and 19.3 million views, prompting Pinoys to share idiosyncrasies that are too specific yet too relatable.

what are distinctly filipino coded things for you mine is how tender juicy hotdogs stain eggs red — rob cham (@robcham) October 2, 2024

On X (formerly Twitter), Filipino users had at it, inspiring waves of viral answers.

One of the top-liked answers, with 74,000 likes, highlights the two most celebrated seasons in the Philippines: summertime and holidays.

Similarly, a response that points out our excessive use of the word “ano” as a filler and as a substitute. The tweet raked in 64,000 likes.

Another viral take with 56,000 likes alludes to a social behavior Filipinos do when they look at one another in silence before an eruption of reactions.

The mata-mata behavior pero nagkakaintindihan na agad kayo LIKE????pic.twitter.com/HEI8U7nr0z https://t.co/wqqo53E7Il — thirdy (@tomybkpp) October 3, 2024

If the United States loves Skippy, Filipinos patronize the unbranded peanut butter with orange cap that usually comes in an oily and sweet blend. About 53k people agree.



For some, Filipino-specific traits include the use of sarcasm in everyday interaction—particularly saying you do not want to, but doing the opposite.

instantly saying “yoko nga” right after someone asks you a favor but doing it anyway afterwards https://t.co/olQmTJ7v4s — rie (@huntzberqer) October 3, 2024

In a tweet with 42,000 likes, a Pinoy user noted something that Filipinos have adapted to use in school settings throughout the years, which schools in other countries do not use.

An X user shared a section in his thesis regarding English words that have specific meanings in Filipino context. For example, the word “bold” means “fearless before danger” in Merriam-Webster dictionary but pertains to pornographic material in Filipinized meaning.

oooooo i have an entire section in my thesis about this HAHSKDKDKSK https://t.co/7R15izQJWx pic.twitter.com/A7cFz5ZRhb — ralp (@hellaconyo) October 3, 2024

In the Filipino lexicon, Batman is liable to occasions that they would rather let fate handle.