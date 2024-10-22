‘Someone noticed’: Concertgoers hail Pangilinan’s call to probe ticket scalping on 2NE1 concert

Concertgoers praised a former senator’s call to investigate ticket scalpers ahead of the highly anticipated comeback concert of a K-pop girl group.

Former senator Kiko Pangilinan, who is seeking a Senate return in the upcoming polls, appealed for a probe into the scalpers of 2NE1‘s sold-out “Welcome Back” Asia Tour in the Philippines.

It marks the second-generation girl group’s reunion after disbanding in 2016.

The comeback concert initially had a one-day stop in the country only, but due to high demand, it now has two dates for November 16 and 17 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

The group includes former actress Sandara Park — also known as Dara — who had a three-year showbiz career in the Philippines.

ALSO READ: Pinoy Blackjack uses ‘old-fashioned’ internet access to get 2NE1 tickets

Meanwhile, Pangilinan stated in a social media post that scalpers are taking advantage of Filipinos eager to see 2NE1’s reunion.

He called for an investigation into “bot scalpers” given the digital nature of the ticket sale.

Pangilinan also suggested passing a law that would penalize ticket scalping.

“Ang ating iminumungkahing batas ay lilikha ng isang mas patas at mas bukas na merkado. Sa ganitong paraan, mapoprotektahan ang mga mamimili mula sa pagsasamantala. Maiiwasan din ang pagbaluktot sa merkado na dulot ng reselling na ginagawa sa scalping,” he shared.

“Kasama na rito ang alintuntunin sa paggamit ng mga bot na bumibili ng mga tiket nang maramihan kung saan naaagrabyado ang mga ordinaryong mamimili,” the former senator added.

Pangilinan said that scalping is a “deception” since fans would queue in long lines or wait online, only for the tickets to be sold out or to have ridiculously expensive prices.

“Kawawa rin ang mga artists kung ‘di sila mapapanood ng fans nila o kung nabudol ang mga fans ng scalpers. Kaya ‘yung iba ay nanonood abroad. Sayang ang perang sa Pilipinas na sana ginagastos, sa ibang bayan pa napupunta,” he said.

The former lawmaker said concert organizers would benefit from a law penalizing ticket scalping since it would allow them to maintain control over the distribution of tickets or products and enhance their reputation.

Pangilinan’s appeal was welcomed by Filipino fans who hoped for the passage of such a law, citing alleged incidents of ticket scalping.

“Sir Kiko, may website po [na] triple magbenta ng concert tix [ticket] pero ang nakakatawa po dun is legal sila. Wala pong nag-ta-take down or investigate nung website po. Mga foreigners po ang nabibiktima nila. Ticket Nation po ang pangalan nung site,” a Pinoy commented.

“This is so true. Naghahanap ng tickets ang sis ko, nephew ko ang humahanap, basta nag-open, 1 [one] minute ubos na. Hindi makaabot si nephew, eh ang bilis [niya] sa computer, work [niya] ‘yon,” another online user wrote.

Another online user described ticket scalping as “the new norm” in the ticket-selling industry.

“Finally, someone noticed! Yes, sir, please help investigate as this has been the new norm po,” the online user said.

A different online user shared a link to a thread showing “some screenshots of both scalpers and scammers” for the 2NE1 concert that they have compiled.

Hi Sen @kikopangilinan you might want to check this. These are some screenshots of both scalpers and scammers for 2ne1 concert that I’ve compiled. Unfortunately hindi lang sila nag eexist now, matagal na, lumala lang since GUTS tour. https://t.co/5ZCjYWcgef — JaayFrost (@keentoys) October 21, 2024



“Unfortunately, hindi lang sila nag-e-exist now, matagal na, lumala lang since GUTS tour,” the user wrote, referring to the Manila stop of Filipino-American pop singer Olivia Rodrigo‘s “GUTS” World Tour earlier this month.

RELATED: Good idea, right?: Fans flaunt gems, hair pins, DIY fits at Olivia Rodrigo’s Manila concert

Ticket scalping is a deceptive practice where individuals buy tickets and then resell them at higher prices to unsuspecting buyers.

In South Korea, the act is penalized and can land scalpers in prison for up to one year.

There is still no specific law that punishes ticket scalping in the Philippines, although a bill was filed in the House of Representatives in 2018 to prohibit the act of buying admission tickets for an event and reselling them at exorbitant prices.

House Bill 8696 covers scalpers and those who buy from them. The measure will be called Anti-Scalping Act once signed into law.

It also seeks to prohibit any person from selling complimentary tickets to an entertainment event, regardless of the amount or form of payment.